A 58-year-old man from Coldwater will spend 20 years in prison for uploading and then sharing child pornography images on social media.
Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood’s office announced the sentencing of Terry Wayne Neel late last week.
The sentencing of Neel culminates a case that began a year ago when he was arrested and charged with one count of child exploitation. Neel had already been on the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry since 1985. An investigation into suspicious online activity by Neel led to his arrest.
In court last week, Tate County Circuit Court Judge James McClure III sentenced Neel to 40 years in prison with 20 years to serve, 20 years suspended and five years post-release supervision. He must pay $1,000 to the Victim’s Compensation Fund, $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund and must register as a sex offender.
In a news release announcing the sentencing, Hood said, “This sexual predator is a prime example why we in law enforcement take child porn and sex offenses so seriously. They will not stop until we remove them from society.”
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit and investigator Wayne Lynch handled the case with assistance from the Tate County Sheriff’s Department. It was also prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Tina Herron.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
