A Coldwater man died in a traffic accident that occurred Monday evening south of Hernando, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).
The Patrol reported Tuesday afternoon it was investigating a crash that took place south of Hernando on I-55.
A truck identified as a 2003 Ford F-150 and driven by Charles Wayne Patrick, age 40 of Coldwater, was traveling southbound on I-55 near the Hernando Rest Area about 8:40 p.m.
The truck left the roadway and veered into a tree, instantly killing Patrick, according to DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders.
The county coroner added that, as part of the investigation, his office was drawing toxicology to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
