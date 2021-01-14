In her coffee shops, Tina Tatum wants to create a space for gathering. Her newest space in Hernando is another place where she hopes visitors can do just that.
Coffee Central Squared celebrated the opening of its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception Tuesday.
The coffee shop, which opened its flagship location in Southaven in early 2019, has become a favorite in DeSoto County for hosting meetings, celebrating birthdays, studying for a big test or even wrapping up a first date. After running a second location inside Side Alley Gifts in Hernando since October 2019, Tatum decided to make the move down the street to the old Ladybugg Bakery location.
As the name implies, Coffee Central is a drink-focused business with a menu full of a variety of coffees, teas and juices. At the new Hernando location, the expanded menu will include Abundant Goodness raw-pressed juices — the first of their kind in DeSoto County.
“We want to do great food and beverages and offer the best quality to our (customers),” Tatum said.
While the Southaven menu offers a consistent drink menu with a few alternating breakfast and lunch options, Tatum hopes to bring a more complete approach to casual dining at the Hernando location.
In the coming weeks, Tatum said Coffee Central Squared will begin offering popular lunch items like chicken paninis, soups and quiche, while also including vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options. The acai bowls made popular at the Southaven location will be available in Hernando, as well. Tatum said that her new kitchen manager, Jamie Johnston, will help bring clean eating to the menu.
Tatum has always been a fan of the building where she would eventually open her next location, she said, and that it served as a landmark of Hernando.
“I have always loved this building,” she said. “We knew that if we didn’t jump on it… We had to take a leap of faith.”
With a new space came a new design strategy. In contrast to the minimalistic aesthetic of the Southaven cafe, the Hernando location features a colorful, retro design. Tatum credits the changes to her 20-year-old daughter, Faith, who serves as the creative director for the company.
Coffee Central Squared will also continue the company’s “Coffee with a Cause,” where they invite local artists to play, with proceeds benefiting a local nonprofit organization. This allows the nonprofit a platform to promote its mission, while patrons can enjoy coffee and live music.
In the future, Tatum hopes to expand Coffee Central across DeSoto County.
“We would love to blanket DeSoto County,” Tatum said. “Whatever the Lord wills.”
