A Cockrum native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One (STRATCOMMWING ONE). Its TACAMO ("Take Charge and Move Out") mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Greenfield, a 2018 Lewisburg High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted to take a nontraditional route,” said Greenfield. "I figured I could decide to go to college if I wanted after serving in the Navy."
Today, Greenfield serves as a construction mechanic.
“My favorite thing about my job is getting to figure out what is wrong with engines,” said Greenfield. "We get to fix up aircraft and get them ready for their next mission."
Greenfield uses skills and values similar to those found in Cockrum to succeed in the Navy.
“My hometown taught me to have a strong work ethic,” said Greenfield.
The Navy's presence aboard an Air Force base in the middle of America may seem like an odd location given its distance from any ocean; however, the central location allows for the deployment of aircraft to both coasts and the Gulf of Mexico on a moment’s notice. This quick response is key to the success of the nuclear deterrence mission.
The Navy command consists of a Wing staff, the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, and three Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadrons: The "Ironmen" of VQ 3, the "Shadows" of VQ 4 and the “Roughnecks” of VQ 7.
STRATCOMMWING One employs more than 1,300 active-duty sailors and 100 contractors to provide maintenance, security, operations, administration, training and logistic support for the Boeing E-6 Mercury aircraft fleet, an airborne command post and communications relay based on the Boeing 707.
Their mission stems from the original 1961 Cold War order known as ‘Take Charge and Move Out!’ Adapted as TACAMO and now the command’s nickname, the men and women of TACAMO continue to provide a survivable communication link between national decision makers and the nation’s nuclear weapons.
The commander-in-chief issues orders to members of the military who operate nuclear weapons aboard submarines, aircraft or in land-based missile silos. Sailors aboard TACAMO E-6 Mercury aircraft provide the one-of-a-kind and most-survivable communication needed for this critical mission.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Serving in the Navy means Greenfield is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is always ready to defend if something happens,” said Greenfield.
Greenfield and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest Navy accomplishment is advancing in rank to petty officer third class fairly quickly,” said Greenfield. "I did it in two years. It generally takes three or four years."
As Greenfield and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy. “Serving in the Navy is a family tradition,” added Greenfield. "My father, grandfather and great-grandfather all served in the military. Now I get to carry on that legacy."
