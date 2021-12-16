A lucky draw out of a hat provided over 250 winter coats for children at ICS Eloise McClinton Head Start Center in Southaven on December 2.
The Christian based nonprofit organization, Mississippi Coats4kidz, provided the coats to kids as a reminder that no child should have to endure a winter without one.
Linda Keys, a native of Quitman County, Mississippi, returned home after retirement in Illinois to encounter five children in Quitman County at a bus stop in 33 degree cold without a coat. She purchased new coats from a local Walmart to give them. Keys founded her organization in 2016.
“During the winter, kids missed more days because they did not have winter coats,” Keys said. “If a parent had to choose between coats for their children or food on the table or pay bills, the coats will not win. A child without a coat is essential just like eating.”
Keys harbors concern over the overall health of a child consistently exposed to cold temperatures.
“A child without a coat faces illnesses like colds, flu, ear infection and the list can go on,” Keys said. “A child that gets too cold can lead to permanent damage to their small bodies. Keeping kids warm is very important and when I established MC4K, my purpose was to keep kids warm. MC4K goes from county to county providing new coats for youth in need.”
The Southaven visit to the local Head Start was made possible after all public child care centers were placed in a hat and the Eloise McClinton Head Start center name was pulled.
Two hundred seventy coats were provided to children.
“The kids loved the new coats and I am sure that the parents appreciated them as well,” Keys said.
Mississippi Coats4kidz has also provided coats for other Head Start centers including, Grenada, Hernando and Charleston (Eva Covington Head Start).
“In 2021, we will have one more center in Lafayette, the Mary Cathey Head Start center,” Keys said. “So throughout the year, ICS Head Start has been on our list. Mississippi Coats4Kidz have their own dedicated volunteers with them, to assist in sorting sizes for each child.”
