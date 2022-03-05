Pastor Byron Artis knows that 35,000 pounds of clothes won't clothe the entire world. It won't meet the everyday needs of thousands of people world-wide who must endure without proper wear every day. That fact is not stopping him and other volunteers from still making the effort.
The America's Clothing Drive to Save Lives was held today at Colonial Hills Church parking lot hosted by Tabernacle Church on Highway 51 in Southaven.
All types of clothes, new and used, shoes, belts, jackets, purses, bed linens collected throughout Saturday by people wanting to make a difference.
Kim Minton, of Southaven, dropped off a box of clothes for the effort Saturday.
"I was going to give the clothes I had away but this is a better option," Minton said. "I know this is going to help people. When I saw this event on Facebook, I said, 'I can do this.' I cleaned out my closet. Mostly women's clothes."
Minton expressed her thankfulness to God for his blessings in her life.
"God has been good to me," Minton said. "I got to give back, pray, whatever I can do."
Pastor Artis was joined by his wife Kitty and other volunteers to accept and organize the donations.
"We're doing three acts of kindness, one is for the local church, a life saving act for someone in the community and then a restoring act for a senior citizen," Artis said. "Hopefully we can do some kind of house project for them."
Local churches typically keep track of needs in their congregation and community. Artis said that's how the group finds out who needs help.
"We try to impact a life every where we go,"Artis said.
The clothing drive itself is on tour around Mississippi. It's last drive was in Montgomery County with the next one in Tate County.
Artis said giving clothes helps others but can also be cathartic for the giver as well. Artis said one woman, who attends Compel Church, donated clothes belonging to her late husband and began crying before she left the site.
"She had been torn, she didn't want to take the clothes to others places,"Artis said. "She wanted to know it was going to make an impact. It's more than about the clothes it's about the souls of the people we're helping."
The organization's goal for Saturday was to collect at least 35,000 pounds of clothes. House of Grace in DeSoto County had donated 5,000.
Artis said individual churches can host their own clothing drive any time of the year, multiple times a year, to donate to America's Clothing Drive To Save Lives.
For more information contact 601-575-4446 or 769-222-117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.