ClearWater Solutions, which manages the public works, water and wastewater systems for Horn Lake, has extended the deadline for Horn Lake High seniors to apply for its scholarship to April 8.
CWS will award a $1,000 scholarship this spring to a well-deserving high school graduating senior. The scholarship is among 14 the company is giving students in the areas it serves. CWS awarded two scholarships in 2019 and 10 last year in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina.
The company is currently accepting applications from seniors at Horn Lake High School for the $1,000 scholarship. The application, along with the submittal instructions, can be obtained from the school's guidance office.
Completed forms must be received by April 8.
