Clear bags, backpacks and purses are the new normal at Southaven's Landers Center.
A new policy announced Monday implements clear bags for visitors, effective immediately.
New rules will also limit the type and size of bags allowed in the venue. The policy is in hopes of expediting foot traffic and to increase separation among guests and staff at entrances.
Bag limits apply to all backpacks, fanny packs, drawstring bags and one gallon plastic bags, "no larger than 12 inches long, 6 inches wide and 12 inches deep," according to center officials.
All bags will be checked at entry points by security staff.
"Almost every arena or venue across the country has similar rules, and we felt it was our time to do the same," said Todd Mastry, Landers Center executive director. "Doing so not only speeds up the entry process, but also creates a safe environment for our staff, guests and talent."
