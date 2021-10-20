High school English instructor Beckie Hopkins was named recipient of a classroom grant from the Mississippi Professional Educators (MPE) this week.
Hopkins is a 9th - 12th grade teacher for English as a Second Language (ESL) at Southaven High School. A resident of Southaven, Hopkins has been a member of MPE since 2018. She plans to use her grant funding for a project entitled “Game Changer.” Th ESL project utilizes board games aimed at increasing students’ reading proficiency, comprehension and vocabulary.
MPE is a statewide professional association, founded in 1979 with approximately 13,500 teachers, administrators and non-certified staff from kindergarten to graduate school level.
MPE awards up to $40,000 in classroom grants to MPE members who wish to enhance instructional offerings or educational experiences for their students.
For more information on MPE’s classroom grant program and other benefits, please visit www.mpe.org.
