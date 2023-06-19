Hernando hosted its first Juneteenth event Saturday afternoon on Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Hundreds of participants, from Hernando and other parts of the country, stayed through the evening to show their community pride.
Vendors sold food and beverages and even floral arrangements while other tents provided literature about Sickle Cell Disease and Hernando Lodge 51 F&AM Chapter 258.
With so many operational duties on her shoulders, Dominique Smith, who planned the event, was still available to give tours of the historic area of town.
Among the historical landmarks was the now boarded up Hole in the Ground Cafe, which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited when he was in town in 1966 to show support for James Meredith’s “March Against Fear."
The day was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law after the efforts of Lula Briggs Galloway, Opal Lee, and others.
"We've never had an event like this," Smith said of the Juneteenth, which the country now observes as a holiday.
While elders regaled one another with personal tails of the past, younger participants splashed in a large inflatable pool and ate colorful snow cones.
When asked how long the event would continue into the night, Smith said the celebration would go on as long as it needed to.
The event also had hourly give-aways, which included new box fans and back-to-school items.
Smith attributed the success of the event to the many sponsored she was able to recruit.
After rattling off the names of several event sponsors, Smith stopped and said there were nearly too many to count.
At 2 p.m., Thomas Tuggle, who is vying for the county sheriff's office, gave a stump speech to this in attendance.
Tuggle was born and raised in Hernando.
He added that h joined the Hernando Police Department and graduated first in his class at the state police academy.
"On Jan. 4, 1992 he walked into the office of Mayor Buddy Douglas and in a very formal way introduced himself. Douglas was dressed in coveralls and told him to grab some keys and go to Memphis and get a uniform.
“I said, ‘sir, are we going to do the swearing in thing?’” Tuggle said. “He looked at me and said ‘nah, you’re good.’”
