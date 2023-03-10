With the return of concerts set to kick off in April, Southaven will hold a grand re-opening to show off the newly renovated BankPlus Amphitheater.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the event will be on April 20 at 2 p.m. at the top of the bowl just prior to the first concert of the season. The city announced that 1990s popular acts Better than Ezra, Sister Hazel, and Ingram Hill will kick off the concert season and take the stage at 7 p.m. that night. It will be the first show held at the venue since September 2019.
Southaven spent nearly $10 million to upgrade the facility with more permanent seating, additional luxury boxes, air conditioned lounge, new concession area, additional restrooms, and cafe for the artists.
“The good news is that thing is almost done and we will have our first concert on April 20,” Musselwhite said. “They are going to start us off.”
The city made the decision in 2021 to delay concerts and to modernize the facility in order to make it bigger and better able to attract more top name entertainers. Seating at the venue was increased from 3,900 to nearly 10,000.
“We had a little break from our concerts,” Musselwhite explained. “We had the COVID setback. We decided while we were in-between promoters that we would go ahead and renovate our facility. It had gotten very dated, the artists had gotten more expensive, and it was more difficult to make a concert economically feasible without having more seats and bathrooms and concessions. So this board made the the decision to make a serious investment into that facility.”
Musselwhite said the decision is already paying off. For the first time in the venue’s history, all luxury boxes have been sold and the new outdoor terrace tables are nearly sold out as well.
“We have never sold all of the boxes ever,” Musselwhite said. “Of those 54 boxes, as of today we have sold 53 and we have a pending contract on the 54th. So for the first time in our history, we are going to sell this out.”
Musselwhite said they sold out in three weeks and that all of the money goes back to the city.
“This is attributable to improving our amphitheater and the decision y’all made to reinvest in it and our ability to get out there and market this thing. So it is additional funds that will help us from now on,” he said.
