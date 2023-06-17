City receives enhancement grant for Renasant Park

Renasant Park in Hernando will receive a grant for more than $900,000 for "outdoor recreation and environmental education" from the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund.
The city will add $763,180 to the enhancements, which include a disc golf course, an open air pavilion, 3,5 acres of meadows and restrooms.
Mayor Chip Johnson said the city's master plan for the park helped expedite the grant.
"The key to it was really the parks plan," he said.
Johnson noted that the city considered asking for funding for athletic fields but added that the state would rarely finance enhancements such as these.
Despite the recent unveiling of phase two of the skatepark and the latest enhancements, Johnson said that there are more enhancements that will eventually be made to the park.
"We have a lot of room (at the park)," he said, acknowledging that there will be more to come.
Twenty one other parks projects were approved by the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund, including,
"I was proud to to sign the legislation," said Gov. Tate Reeves. "The fund is already paying dividends to communities all over Mississippi."
Johnson noted that experts will be brought in for the disc golf course, much like experts were sought for the skatepark.
