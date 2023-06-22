The developer of Silo Square and the City of Southaven have agreed to a land swap which will give the city a brand new police precinct on the growing east side of the city inside the entertainment development.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the current Police East Precinct located off May Blvd. is 2,600 square feet and is only big enough house the police department’s traffic division and not a booking station. Any time an arrest is made, police have to transport the offender back to the main headquarters.
“So you can imagine, as big as our city is now, how inefficient that it,” Musselwhite said.
Musselwhite said with current land prices as high as they are in the Snowden District, the property is more valuable if used in other ways. And with the City’s tremendous growth to the east, planners knew that eventually the city would need a bigger facility that can function as a full-service East Precinct.
“If we have another booking location like that, it makes us so much more efficient,” Musselwhite said.
Brian Hill, the developer of Silo Square, approached the city with an offer to acquire the city’s property in exchange for property that he owns in Silo Square near the actual silo landmark.
Under the terms of the deal - which were approved by the Board of Aldermen - Southaven will give the 1.81 acre parcel of land which is appraised at $700,000 and $1.5 million to Hill for construction of a new building.
The city will receive a 1.69 acre parcel in Silo Square from Hill and a new 10,000 square foot fully constructed building which is appraised at $3.135 million. The City gains $935,000 in equity with the land swap, while Hill gains property with better potential and opportunity.
Hill said the city was initially looking to sell both the police station and fire station on Getwell, but the cost to tear down the fire station is too cost prohibitive and not feasible. He was, however, interested in redeveloping the property where the police station is on.
“The fire station is too expensive to tear it down and it really can’t be remodeled,” Hill said. “So I said I would be interested in doing something on the police side of it and asked if they were interested working something out. So we are essentially swapping property. And, we are going to build them a new police station for them in Silo that will be way more function than the one the have now.”
The new police substation will match the architectural theme inside of Silo Square.
“We have already gone through the building specs. The police have looked at it. They are good with it.,” Musselwhite said.
Musselwhite said the new building the city will be getting in Silo will meet the city’s needs on the east side for many years to come, as well as make the entire Police operation more efficient.
“It’s going to be great for our police operations,” Musselwhite said. “The facility will have a booking station, so arrests can be booked here instead of time costs of transporting across to our headquarters, which ultimately puts our officers back on the street more quickly.”
Hill said he likes the idea of having a police presence inside the bustling development.
“We have made a tremendous investment over here,” Hill said. “To have the police presence here and with cars coming in and out of here constantly, hopefully it will deter any crazy stuff from happening over here.”
