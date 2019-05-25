Two churches recently came together with the DeSoto County Economic Development Council (EDC) to try and connect job seekers with employers.
Beyond the possible new hires, Trinity and Colonial Hills churches took the action to show their faith in real terms.
“Here at Colonial Hills, we have four pillars,” said Colonial Hills Southaven campus pastor Maurice Mosby. “We have worship, family, ministry, and local missions. This falls under our local missions initiative, because as a church, we want to have influence in our community and we want to meet real needs.”
“Our heart is to impact the community,” added Trinity missions pastor Jeff Summers. “God impacts our whole lives. Not just our spiritual lives, but it goes from family to marriage, children, to even our work lives. God wants to provide to the whole person.”
It is with that desire and passion the churches joined with the EDC to hold the recent Southaven Industrial Job Fair in the Colonial Hills main auditorium on Highway 51.
The DeSoto Council sought to connect employers looking to fill industrial positions, as were the churches. But the churches had another reason for what was the third job fair they had co-hosted for their neighborhood.
“We thought this would an opportunity to open up our doors to the community for people who need jobs,” Mosby said, with Summers adding, “As a church it’s our desire to be a Gospel influence. Part of the Gospel is restoring the whole person and part of that restoration is our work lives.”
At the first event, Mosby said the turnout showed them there was a need, despite what many term a “historically low” unemployment figure. There are people looking for work.
“The first time we did it we had 400 people come out, so that showed that there was a need,” Mosby said. “The first time we did it we were kind of casting the net so we decided this was something we wanted to continue.”
While there was a drop in attendance at the second one, the churches later learned there was another large job fair happening at the same time. At the most recent job fair, attendance in the morning portion had already shown a 50 percent increase from the previous one.
Mosby and Summers said the goal is to host two job fairs a year with the May fair being one to be followed by another one in the fall.
“DeSoto Economic Council has been a huge part of this, as well,” Summers added. “We couldn’t do it without them. They have the business contacts, so it’s been a partnership with them, as well, so it’s been a neat trio.”
Most importantly, both pastors support the outreach to live out the Gospel message to the area they both serve.
“Trinity is part of the same neighborhood in our community and we do things together and are always to look for ways to do things together and partner,” Mosby explained. “It’s a win for everybody. The employers love it because it is free to them to market their business or whatnot. It’s very positive for all.”
