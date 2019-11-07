Courtesy photo

Chris Gray with Zacchaeus Tree Adoption Ministry is encouraging Mississippi faith communities to pray for orphans, adoptive and foster care children and families around the world Sunday, Nov. 10, in an organized effort called Orphan Sunday. At least two DeSoto County churches, Redeemer Baptist in Olive Branch and Riverbend Church of Hernando, have announced it will actively be involved that day. The Orphan Sunday campaign is led by Zacchaeus Tree Adoption Ministry, and the Christian Alliance for Orphans, with Gray as the state regional coordinator.