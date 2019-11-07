At least two DeSoto County churches are joining more than 235 Mississippi faith communities on Nov. 10 to pray for orphans around the world and children in foster care across the state.
The DeSoto County churches listed are Redeemer Baptist Church in Olive Branch and Riverbend Church of Hernando.
They were mentioned by the organization Zacchaeus Tree Adoption Ministry among the ministries actively involved in Orphan Sunday that day. At least one church from every county in the state is involved.
Parishioners will hear sermons, pray, see video components and take part in other activities to encourage families to consider adoption and foster care, while churches are told of ways to support orphans, foster children, and their families.
The Orphan Sunday campaign is led by the Christian Alliance for Orphans, and Mississippi Regional Coordinator Chris Gray.
“Any church or organization that would like to be a part of this year’s Orphan Sunday campaign is more than welcome to join,” said Gray.
Gray and his family lead an adoption and foster care life group class at a church in Brandon. He and wife Andrea has adopted two children, both daughters. One was born in Russia and the other comes from Poland.
Zacchseus’ Tree Adoption Ministry offers adoption grants to Mississippi families, administered through a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that manages the adoption fund.
More information may be found through Gray at zacchaeustreeadoptionministry@yahoo.com, or search Facebook for Zacchaeus Tree Adoption Ministry.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.