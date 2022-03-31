Jobs and careers are plentiful for DeSoto County residents if you know where to search. Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven hosted a job fair today at its Stateline Road campus. Nineteen Memphis-metro area employers were in attendance to welcome potential candidates and let them know of available opportunities.
ACTS Career Center, a ministry of Brown Missionary Baptist Church, hosted the event to connect companies to the local pool of job-seekers. The non-profit is a career development and resource center established in 2001. Since 2001 ACTS has served the local community at no cost to the client or the employer.
Lakita Fox, executive administrative assistant with ACTS, was sitting at the first table at the job fair greeting employers and applicants. She, along with her team, directed attendees and offered additional information for job seekers.
“They can also apply to our website (actscareercenter.org),” Fox said. “They can ask for a referral and we can submit their resume to our contacts we have with these companies.”
At 10:45 a.m., Fox said she tallied almost 70 people that have come through the doors of the job fair.
The nineteen companies represented at the fair were Autzone, Amedisys, World Overcomers, Benjamin Hooks Job Corps., Hill Services, The Golton at Southaven, Unity Healthcare Services, TJX, Lehman Roberts, FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, Porter-Leath, Scansource, SRVS, Amazon, Sonoco, Goldstrike Casino, Christian Brothers, and Hyosung.
Fox said TJX had a line of interested applicants earlier during the job fair. TJX is the parent company for TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and their distribution sites.
The job fair is hosted every year by ACTS. Last year the fair was held in a drive-thru format due to COVID-19.
“It’s a great chance to meet people and provide jobs to everybody,” said Pennie Nelson, executive director of ACTS. “When we started our first job fair was during the hurricane (Hurricane Katrina in 2005). That was because all of the people that had migrated here. There was a need for it. We’ve been having them every year since.”
One job seeker, Letonya James, from DeSoto County, said she was looking for a position in the administration field.
“I’m looking for administration, human resources, clerical, support,” James said.
Her background is in operations working as a planner. She wants to take a more involved role in administration in a company, school district, or university.
“This is the first job fair I’ve attended this year. I’m willing to relocate, wherever the work is. I’ve worked all throughout the US at corporate facilities for different companies,” James explained. “I’m just trying to get back to work more than anything. I think that’s the hard part. When people talk about others not wanting to work, I want to work, 100%, definitely.”
Laquita Jackson, was representing TJX at the job fair and was grateful for Brown MBC to host the annual event.
“Traffic has been very good, lots of great talent,” Jackson said. “We’re always hiring for general warehouse, merchandise controllers, equipment operators, every opportunity is available.”
Robert Williams, 20, recently moved from Greenville, Mississippi to the area and is seeking a career in the auto-tech industry.
“I’m looking for any position to help me get on my feet right now because I just moved to this area,” Williams said. “I was going to school for auto-collision, auto-body tech, and painting cars. Right now I’m just trying to work somewhere so I can have a job and attend school. This is my first job hunting experience. I think I’ll have me a job by next week.”
The ACTS Center is open to the public every week, Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They can be reached at 662-796-2287.
