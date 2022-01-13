A church in Walls is set to host contactless drive-through COVID-19 Testing on Saturday.
The no-cost testing will be held at Antioch Baptist Church, 6461 MS-161, Walls, MS 38680, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
LabLINQ, a minority-owned and operated company, is conducting the testing.
Walls Mayor Keidron Henderson said his town has also seen an uptick in cases.
“For me, I just wanted people to be able to have access to a no-cost test,” said Henderson. “These tests can be expensive if you have a household of 4 or 5 people that needs to be tested all at once.”
Henderson said the quick test option would allow residents to return to work faster.
“This opportunity could get a person back to work quicker for example if they are not sick but have come into close contact and need a negative test for their H.R. department.”
LabLINQ is an M/WBE certified limited liability entity with offices in several states across the United States.
Henderson added that all case numbers will be reported to the CDC and state health department.
The testing is free and open to the public. It is not limited to residents of Walls.
