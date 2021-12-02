The aroma of hot cocoa and cookies drifted through the air outside Olive Branch City Hall Thursday night at the city’s annual Christmas celebration and tree lighting party.
The city invited people to spend the evening enjoying drinks, snacks, Christmas carols, Santa’s company, and the historic Wesson House.
“We’ve lived here for our whole lives basically and we’ve never done anything like this for Christmas so we figured it would be fun,” said Olive Branch resident Blake Ginet. “I love to sing so the choirs singing the carols was my favorite part.”
The celebration featured performances by carolers from First Baptist Church and the Olive Branch High School Choir. While the carols were a hit, the Wesson House nextdoor was also drawing a crowd.
The Wesson House is a Dedicated Mississippi Landmark, one of three in DeSoto County. The historic home is thought to have been built in 1875 and originally belonged to the first mayor of Olive Branch, Ben Wesson.
The house is not usually open to the general public, but everyone had the opportunity to walk through it Thursday night while it was packed with Christmas decorations.
“Each room has been sponsored by someone and it’s really very interesting if you take up with anything like that,” said Olive Branch Alderwoman Pat Hamilton.
Hamilton was particularly interested in the room decorated by B.J. Chain Public Library staff members Suzanne Argo, Liberian Catherine Fong, and Beth Shamely. The group was in charge of decorating the central room of the Wesson House and handcrafted everything from book pages.
Among the decorations were meticulously folded paper angels and trees. Shamely said it took about two weeks of preparation to get everything ready for the room.
Back at the city hall, Mayor Ken Adams recited Bible scripture about the birth of Jesus, and then counted down to light the Christmas tree.
“We’re thankful for the readings, we’re thankful for this time of year, and we’re thankful for the blessings of Christmas and our savior,” Adams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.