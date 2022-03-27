Hernando’s famous Dickens of a Christmas holiday event is over eight months away. Eight months away from guaranteed snow on the court square, high tea, Victorian dancing, horse drawn carriages, and gingerbread house making. As details and planning are currently under development, the event organizer recently received a financial boost to further grow the yuletide affair.
Gia Matheny, community development director for the city of Hernando, has coordinated and planned the Christmas themed event, along with help from volunteers and businesses in Hernando, since 2019.
Matheny said the city of Hernando lies within the hill territory of the Mississippi Hills National Heritage (MHNHA) area. MHNHA was designated by Congress in 2009 and promotes the “distinctive cultural landscape shaped largely by the dynamic intersection of Appalachian and Delta cultures.” MHNHA also seeks to interpret and share the stories of cultural icons from the region.
Matheny applied on behalf of the city of Hernando for two grants, $5,000 each, to fund the educational activities of Dickens of a Christmas and for the development of a mobile app (application) focused on the event. The city of Hernando was awarded the funds this week.
“DeSoto County is in the Mississippi Hills Heritage Area, which is the northern part of Mississippi,” Matheny said. “Through the Dickens of a Christmas, we educate the public a lot about our history and culture here in the hills. It’s the attraction of the event and the holiday spirit that gets everyone here and to participate in the activities.”
Dickens of a Christmas is named after Victorian-era author Charles Dickens, who is best known for his tale “A Christmas Carol.”
While enjoying the sights and engaging display of a historically themed holiday, Matheny said attendees learn history of the region while having a good time.
“That’s the goal,” Matheny said. “We find that when you do it in a fun atmosphere, then people learn more and you go away with a very positive experience.”
The event is centered around the historic court square in Hernando. It is also held in conjunction with the Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Open House for retailers.
The Victorian-era themed experiences held during the Dickens of a Christmas, include a formal, high tea, carriage rides, ice skating, gingerbread house making, the art and secret language of the hand fan, trade skills demonstrations and dancing.
One grant will be applied to furthering those activities with part of the other grant being applied towards the mobile tourism app development.
“We did that because of the number of people that are coming,” Matheny explained. “We had so many people come last year that people didn’t know where some of the activities were. They didn’t know who to ask. We feel that the app will be an opportunity for them to see what we’re offering, all the businesses (for open house), and restaurants. The goal is, they can click on something and it will direct them via GPS, car or on foot to that destination.
Matheny said the proposed app could be used throughout the whole year to promote the event, highlight the historical sites, and direct visitors to them.
Matheny added that the whole weekend event would not happen without her community partners. The city-led event relies on sponsorships and is currently seeking interested businesses and organizations.
Last year Principle Toyota, Mach 1 Window Tinting, Coffee Central, Trustmark Bank, and the Hernando library were just some community partners and volunteers who helped to bring the event to life.
This year’s Dickens of a Christmas is being planned and is set for the weekend of November 11-12. Call Matheny at 662-449-9127 for more information.
