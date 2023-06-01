Robert Pine has appeared in more than 400 television episodes and became a familiar face to audiences as Sgt. Joe Getraer on the popular 1970s cop show CHiPs.
Nowadays though, he’s better known around Hollywood as being Chris Pine’s dad. Chris played Captain James T. Kirk in the J.J. Abrams “Star Trek” reboot and Steve Trevor in the “Wonder Woman” films, and is one of the biggest names in Hollywood.
“I go in to auditions and they would say ‘Aren’t you Chris Pine’s father?’ And I’d say yeah, I know him,” Pine said in a telephone interview. “But that’s a good thing. I always appreciate that. Chris is a wonderful actor and a wonderful person and I am very proud of him. He is well thought of in the business with the people he works with, and that means more to me than anything.”
Pine will be appearing as a guest, along with his CHiPs castmates Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox and others, at the MidSouth Nostalgia Festival June 8-10 at Whispering Woods in Olive Branch. Mayor Ken Adams is planning to make Pine an honorary deputy and fans will be able to get their pictures taken with him and the others in front of a real police motorcycle.
Now 81 and still active in show business, Pine said he attends a couple of festivals a year and enjoys meeting the fans.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Pine said. “When I go to these conventions where we sign autographs, a lot of people come because they really like old TV shows. It was simple. There isn’t bad language. They love it and they bring their kids. They bought the DVDs or the show is being replayed somewhere and they are still watching. These shows have an appeal to what a lot of people would call Middle America.”
Pine began acting in high school plays where he played all the leading roles, and moved to Hollywood in 1963. He appeared onscreen for the first time in an episode of the TV series “Kraft Suspense Theater.”
He was signed by Universal and appeared steadily in roles on TV shows like “The Virginian,” “Bonanza,” and “Gunsmoke” in the 1960s, and “Mannix,” “Cannon,” “Barnaby Jones” and “Charlie’s Angels” in the 1970s.
Pine said he loved being a guest star where got to play a wide variety of roles.
“They were great fun,” Pine said. “Back then there were only three networks and if they liked you, they would have you back the next year to do something. Now, the audience is more hip and if you come back and do something playing a different part, they don’t understand that. So unless you are playing the same part, they don’t want you back. And that’s too bad for an actor.”
Pine got his chance to work as a series regular on a show called “Bert D’Angelo/Superstar” in 1976. The show was a spin off of “The Streets of San Francisco,” but didn’t last long because it was up against “The Carol Burnett Show.”
His big break came a year later when he landed the role of Sgt. Joe Getraer on the hit crime drama series CHiPs, which ran from 1977 to 1983. The show starred Erik Estrada as macho California Highway Patrol motorcycle cop “Ponch” and his straight-laced partner “Jon,” played by Larry Wilcox.
Pine’s character Sgt. Getraer was seen in the morning briefings before his officers left for their shifts and kept a watchful eye over “Ponch” and “Jon.”
“It was a very high testosterone show,” Pine said. “It was a triangle. Erik was the guy who gets in trouble. Larry is there to keep him out of trouble. And I’m the parent who scolds them. I was very pleased how the writers wrote for me. It was a nice dynamic and great fun. We had a great time doing it.”
Pine said CHiPs has remained popular all these years since it went off the air because it still appeals to audiences of all ages.
“I have a slip of paper from (CHiPs producer) Rick Rosner from when he pitched the show to network executives,” Pine said. “He said it was a show that kids could watch with their mom and dad and at the end of the show it was over. The bad guys were caught. Then five minutes later, you could forget about it. It was just pure entertainment.”
Roles dried up for Pine after CHiPs wrapped, but he found work on popular 80s shows of the time like “Love Boat,” “Matlock,” “Murder, She Wrote,” and “Dallas.”
“I was as cold as ice after we went off the air,” Pine said. “I got very few offers because CHiPs wasn’t an industry darling. There were other shows on the air from guys like Steven Bochco which were more quality shows. That’s not taking anything away from what we did on CHiPs. But people weren’t clamoring for our attention. It picked up after awhile.”
Pine appeared as Tom Selleck’s father in a flashback episode on “Magnum, P.I. which remains one of his favorite roles of all time.
“To this day, it is the best episodic script I have ever read,” Pine said. “It was so good and so tightly written. It was just a wonderful show. Donald P. Bellisario’s daughter told me that script was her father’s favorite script that he had ever written. I felt very fortunate. And of course, Tom Selleck was great to work with. He’s still going, and doing well.”
Pine has worked steadily ever since, popping up on 90s shows “LA Law,” “MacGyver,” and “Beverly Hills 90210,” and into the 2000s on “JAG,” “NCIS,” “CSI” and even in comedy on “The Office.”
“That was a lot of fun,” Pine said. “I liked my part a lot. I always thought I would male my career in comedy. Before I got into the business, my only experience was in high school. I had the leads from the 9th grade through the 12th grade and they were all comedies. And I was pretty good at it. But that’s not how I started in TV.”
Pine said television has changed a lot over the years. While actors still have to hit their marks and deliver their lines, most shows are digital and not shot on film. The use of computer generated graphics has also allowed directors to do a lot more using special effects. He personally likes the higher production values, better acting, and more truthful scripts that are being made today.
“I like the new television shows because it’s more real to me,” Pine said. “It’s not homogenized. It’s just more truthful. Viewers demand that now. And as an actor, it’s fun to play. I find the scripts much more energizing to me when I read them now. I’m not taking away anything that we did before or the fact that some people like the old stuff better. It’s just a matter of taste.”
On the down side, Pine said he’s not a fan of the way actors have to audition for roles today. Because of COVID, most auditions are done on tape or by Zoom meetings and not in person.
“I absolutely hate that,” Pine said. “I always thought I was better in the room with the people who are going to hire you. The people who are still acting and doing the parts that I would do are all well known quantities. They all had series. And anybody can do the role. You’d like to be in the room where you can charm them to death and they say ‘oh yes, I remember you from that show.’”
Pine said he is concerned though about the effect that artificial intelligence will have on Hollywood in the coming years, particularly for the writers.
“Now there are programs that you can put certain things in and ten minutes later they throw out a script or a short story which is really very good,” Pine said. “That’s a real threat. There is going to have to be a lot more regulation with that. It’s not a good thing at all.”
Looking back on his long career, Pine said he is proud of the work he has done. While he’s had his shares of ups and downs in the business like most actors do, to be still acting at his age and to have been somewhat of a successful player in the entertainment industry is very rewarding.
He points to his most recent project called “Five Days at Memorial” on Apple TV+ and said it was one of the best professional experiences that he has ever had. “Five Days at Memorial” is based on actual events and follows the impact Hurricane Katrina had on the doctors and nurses at a New Orleans hospital that lost power for five days and had to make life or death decisions on the critically ill and soon to be abandoned patients.
“It is a good show,” Pine said. “I worked with wonderful people. The production values are fantastic. There is not a false beat in it. There is a moral question and it ends up we don’t make a decision. It’s left up to you to decide what you would have done under similar circumstances. It’s really a very good series.”
