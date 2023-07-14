While most 14 year-olds are busy hanging out with friends, or going to the beach or at summer camp when school is out during the summer, Layne and Laycee Allen are busy working on the family farm in the hot sun checking on their corn.
The brother and sister twins are one of only a handful of farming operations in north Mississippi that plants and sells locally grown sweet corn. It has taken them three years of experimenting with the crop, but the youth now have their little farming operation down to a science and are seeing their hard work pay off.
They have sold out every single weekend at the farmer’s market in Hernando, and this year expect to actually make a profit.
“We started picking the first week of July,” Layne said. “We pick Friday night right about sunset, load it in the back of the truck, and head to the farmers market on Saturday.”
Laycee said there have been lines all the way down the sidewalk at the farmers market in Hernando waiting for the bell to ring and the market to open so people can get a bag of their sweet corn.
“The Hernando farmers market is the best market on the planet,” she said. “We get there about 7:30 a.m. to set up. The market opens at 8 a.m. and people are there before the bell rings. We are constantly bagging until it is all gone. And we sell out every time.”
The twins’ interest in farming started when they were around four years old. They attended the DeSoto County Soil and Water Conservation Kid’s Camp each summer where they learned about all of the different soil types in Mississippi, the water cycle, and what types of crops grow in the state.
“I asked to go,” Layne said. “And then she followed. That’s where it truly started. It’s a week long camp. We really enjoyed it.”
Laycee said she begged her father for years to let them grow a garden. He finally let them have one in the back yard when the COVID 19 pandemic spread as a way to teach them how to be self sufficient by growing their own food.
“He turned me down several years in a row,” Laycee said. “Then I finally convinced him. We started with just a tiny garden. We grew three different varieties of tomatoes. We had three rows apiece. The deer ate the majority of them. But we also grew different kinds of peppers like Cayenne. The Cayenne produced really good. We kept them and dried them out. Then we added cucumbers, zucchini, squash, and peas. It was a learning experience the first year. Then we actually did really good the second year. This will be our best year.”
It was their father, Brian, who asked the twins if they wanted to plant some corn. The 80 acres behind the family farm on Nail Road used to be planted in soybeans, but hadn’t been farmed in over five years.
“This land has been in my family a long time,” Brian Allen said. “When I was younger, my dad teamed up with his buddies and grew soybeans. I used to help them. But the farmer who used to farm the beans passed away. We tried to get another farmer in here to grow, but it was hard and it was just sad that we were having to just Bush Hog it for five years. Then when Laycee wanted to grow a garden, I asked her if she wanted to grow some sweet corn and she was like, yeah.”
Laycee took soil samples from the field and sent them to Mississippi State University Extension Service scientists to analyze and learned how to properly balance the soil to get the corn to grow.
“You take soil samples from about the middle of the field,” she said. “It has to be about seven inches down. Then you label it Field 1, Field 2, Field 3, and send it to them. They will email you back or you can get a printed paper and it will tell you exactly what to add like lime, which is the neutralizer for the acidic ground. This is very acidic ground. You want to raise (the pH) to be 6.6 to 7.7 which is exactly neutral. And then you add the three main fertilizers - potassium, phosphorous, and nitrogen.”
They started with two acres of corn their first year and two acres again the second year, learning as they went along. They’ve had to learn to deal with worms, snails, wind and hail damage, and critters like deer and raccoons munching on the stalks and ears of corn.
“We only planted in really long strips, but we found that hard to pick,” Layne said.
“You have to grow sweet corn in blocks so it will pollinate correctly,” Laycee added. “And they have to be spread out perfectly for them to come up.”
The young farmers use a 1970s Allis-Chalmers tractor which their father purchased, and a two row planter. Brian said they have to buy a special plate for the seeder every year because corn seeds are different every year.
“We had to send 20 seeds to a plate manufacturer to get the right plate that would work,” he said. “We had to buy three different plates because the seed kept getting stuck when we planted it.”
Layne is the tractor driver of the siblings, while Laycee is the picker and focuses more on the science side of the growing operation.
“I’ve driven a tractor since I was young,” Layne said. “So I’m the one on the tractor plowing. I will pick it, but I’m not a big fan of it.”
“We all pick it,” Laycee said. “But he drives the tractor and I walk behind it.”
They go down the rows filling a five gallon bucket. It takes about an hour to two hours to pick an acre of corn. The two stay hydrated in the hot sun by munching on raw ears of corn.
“We eat it straight from the field,” Laycee said. “It’s so good. It’s definitely sweeter.”
This year, the twins planted three acres of corn and added a variety of white corn. They also will have two varieties of watermelons this year - Jubillee and Joy Ride, a seedless variety - along with pumpkins, and indian corn for fall decorations.
“Last year was our experimental year with watermelons,” Laycee said.
“We will keep some for ourselves because we love watermelon,” Layne added.
The twins said this year’s corn crop is looking good. This weekend will be their third picking of corn.
“The first batch got blown over by that really bad storm,” Laycee said. “But it is coming back. We feel like we will make our money back this year - and then some.”
Brian said he is proud of the twins for putting in the hard work to grow their business.
“A lot of work goes in to it,” Brian said. “But they are learning a lot and also learning how to run a business.”
Layne said growing corn takes a lot of work and is a big investment, but he enjoys watching the crop grow and seeing people buy it.
“It has been a lot of work,” Layne said. “But I like it. The first two years we were learning how to grow it and how to keep the weeds and raccoons out. But we have seen a lot of growth from our first year.”
Laycee added that it also takes a lot of research and hands on work to get it right.
“You have to be very determined,” she said.
Both said they are interested in careers in agriculture.
“Our plan is to keep going,” Laycee said. “I want to major in ag marketing or ag science.”
“I will keep doing it,” Layne added. “I like it. It’s enjoyable. And I think we have made a lot of people happy with our corn.”
