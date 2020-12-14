UPDATE 3:32 p.m. The child has been identified and is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services SPD is still following up on all leads concerning the suspects who abandoned the child.
A 2-year old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill store in Southaven, and Southaven Police are seeking the public’s help.
According to SPD, a man walked the child to the Goodwill located at 57 Stateline Road at 9:40 a.m. Monday and then left. A woman was also associated with the incident, the police said in a statement.
The child was left with just a plastic bag containing a change of clothes and a note, but the note did not include his name or the name of his parents.
Goodwill is not a designated Safe Haven baby box location. Safe Haven laws in Mississippi allow babies up to three days old to be anonymously surrendered at fire stations, hospitals or licensed adoption agencies.
The suspects — a man and a woman — who left the child, according to police, were not located by police when sweeping the area after the child was found.
If you know the child or can provide any additional information, you can reach SPD by calling (662) 393-8652.
