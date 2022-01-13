Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia announced today the future home America's top chicken sandwich will be right on its campus.
The college released a video on social media heralding in the national chicken chain.
Natalie T. Ehrhardt, communications specialist at NWMCC, confirmed the big news.
"We made the big announcement today, we have a Chik-fil-a coming," Ehrhardt said. "We're going to make some room for it in the McLendon (Student) Center and it will open in the fall."
The center houses the campus' book store, post office and a cafe.
"It's going to be a 150 seat restaurant, it will be open to the community too, not just the college," Ehrhardt said. "It's really exciting. We've been fired up about it."
Britt Herrin, executive director of the Tate County Economic Development Foundation in Senatobia, said he welcomes the positive economic change the new restaurant will bring.
"It shows what an impact Northwest Mississippi Community College has on our community," Herrin said. "I'm excited because this will have some other retailers take a hard look at us. It'll put a stamp of approval on our area as a retail location."
Herrin said the new food option won't have a drive-through but would likely take mobile and online orders.
Ehrhardt she didn't know if current parking capacity on campus would be sufficient for the soon expected influx of traffic from the community.
"They're going to start work on that this spring, I don't have an exact date yet," Ehrhardt said. "As we get more information we'll get that out."
