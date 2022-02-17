Horn Lake officials had their first meeting this week with representatives from the Chickasaw Nation about a plan to transform 400 acres of city owned land into a nature park honoring the tribe’s history in north Mississippi.
The land sits in the floodplain of Horn Lake Creek on what was once the hunting grounds of the Chickasaw people. Horn Lake would like to keep the land in its natural state and add walking trails for outdoor activities like bird watching and possibly even host archery tournaments.
DeSoto County Museum Curator Robert Long, who helped facilitate the meeting with the Chickasaw leaders, said it was a very positive meeting.
“It was a nice getting to know you meeting,” Long said. “It went really well. The Chickasaw are very interested in the project and really like the idea.”
The land was donated to the city by the late Hugh Dancy, a local developer and military veteran.
The proposed park would be named after Cyrus Harris, the first governor of the Chickasaw Nation who was from Horn Lake, and would also contain interactive signs telling the history of the tribe and identifying the types of wildlife which lived there.
The Chickasaw people were the second largest Indian group in Mississippi who hunted and farmed the land and had a thriving civilization which stretched from northwest Alabama, north Mississippi, and western Tennessee.
Harris was born in 1817 near Pontotoc and was the grandson of General William Colbert, a renowned leader of the Chickasaws. Harris attended schools in Mississippi and Tennessee and returned home to Mississippi to live with his grandmother, mother, and uncle, Martin Colbert, around Horn Lake.
Harris was fluent in English and served as an interpreter for the government at numerous councils and helped arrange the details of the Chickasaw’s forced removal to the west in 1837 by order of President Andrew Jackson.
He became engaged in politics in 1850 and was twice sent to Washington, DC, as a delegate for the Chickasaw Nation. Harris was elected governor of the Chickasaw Nation in 1856 and was elected five more times.
Planning Director T.J. Cates said the Chickasaw representatives love the idea of having interpretive signs placed throughout the park.
“They are talking not only about telling the history from the 1800s, they want to go back 15,000 years and tell how they were on this property,” Cates said.
He suggested having a QR code or bar code on the various historical markers that would allow visitors to pull up additional information about the site to enhance their visit.
“Everybody is all about their phones today,” Cates said. “So we could bring in technology and the history.”
Cates said he would also like to develop a mobile phone app for the park as well.
“They were pretty much open to anything,” Cates said, “I think it will be very educational. And that’s what they are interested in. They really want to tell the story of the Chickasaws and this land and to keep it the way that it looked 500 years ago and to show their deep ties to the land.”
Cates said he has no doubt whatsoever that the park, along with the city’s other efforts to develop a town square and promote Elvis’s Circle G Ranch, will be a major tourism draw for Horn Lake and the rest of DeSoto County. Ecotourism, where visitors seek out unique outdoor activities, generated $181.8 billion in the U.S. in 2019 and is projected to reach $338.8 billion by 2027.
“I think it will absolutely be an international draw,” Cates said. “We’ve already had people from Great Britain and other countries stop by City Hall asking about Elvis’s Ranch and they are also asking about this park.”
Cates said the city will be applying for grants to help further develop the park.
“We are definitely going ahead with this,” Cates said. “I like to move fast. I’m ready to put up a sign now and call it a park. I think what we did today in the meeting was amazing and their eagerness to partner with us on this was very refreshing.”
Mayor Allen Latimer also walked away from the first meeting with the Chickasaw encouraged about future of the project and working more with the tribe.
“They are very enthusiastic about the idea, especially the signage explaining their culture and relationship to this part of the world,” Latimer said. “As a get acquainted meeting where everybody could see and hear about the plans, it went very smooth.”
Latimer added that he also likes the idea of the park becoming a destination for birdwatching, which is one of the top-five most popular hobbies in the U.S., and archery tournaments. The land is part of the Mississippi Flyway, a bird migration route that follows the Mississippi, Missouri, and Ohio Rivers. More than 325 bird species make a round trip each year from their breeding grounds in Canada and the northern United States to their wintering grounds along the Gulf of Mexico and Central and South America.
“I want to keep this area as natural as possible,” Latimer said. “The less the better. If a tree falls, leave it. We just want people to be outside enjoying nature and learning about the history of this land.”
