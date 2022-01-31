A popular and local favored charity event announced that it will cancel its annual ball that was set earlier this year.
In January, the CRYSTAL BALL 2022 Gala hosted by the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi was initially rescheduled sue to COVID concerns.
The non-profit confirmed on Friday, January 28 that as surge in Omicron cases lead organizers to make the cautious decision.
“The surge in the Omicron variant of COVID resulted in the postponement of our charitable fundraising gala,” said Keith Fulcher, President of the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi. “The last three weeks have been spent strategizing on the best course of action in rescheduling or cancelling. All options were explored and regrettably the decision was made to not reschedule the gala, but to cancel it.”
The annual charitable event held for the past 22 years has resulted in a total of $2.6 million in net profit in support of the Community Foundation’s mission of connecting people who care with causes that matter.
“The Foundation is grateful to the volunteers, sponsors, and vendors who have faithfully supported the Community Foundation’s CRYSTAL BALL for 22 years. Our goal is to continue our tradition of honoring our Star of Hope and Community Stars, as well as our volunteer leadership at an event later in the year already scheduled as part of our Strategic Plan,” said Fulcher.
Stacye Trout, Development Director for the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi added, “Our sponsorships have been a huge driving force behind our success. They have laid the groundwork for the Community Foundation to provide support to causes such as health and education in youth and children around our 11-county region. We will do everything possible to fulfill benefits, including recognition on our PBS segment that will air as planned at a date to be announced.”
The charitable grants to nonprofits who received a 2019 grant from the Community Foundation, thanks in part to revenue from Crystal Ball, can be found on pages 12 and 13 of the 2020 Annual Report.
For more information visit the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi on Facebook for updates or visit YouTube or Flickr to see grants in action.
