An investigation is ongoing into a shooting involving a DeSoto County Sheriff's Deputy that occurred Saturday evening.
Luke Williamson with the DeSoto County District Attorney's Office said on Monday that charges are pending against a suspect.
"The suspect, the person who was shot, is in a hospital and is in critical condition," Williamson said. "It would have been a sheriff's deputy that was involved. MBI (Mississippi Bureau of Investigations) is investigating."
Williamson said his office couldn't comment on any details of an active investigation, but added that charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and property/theft crimes were possible for the suspect.
The incident reportedly occurred in Horn Lake off of Goodman Road, according to Williamson.
"The deputy involved was not injured," said Williamson. "We're going to wait on the completed investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, for them to make their report to us, before we are able to decide what the next step would be."
Tish Clark, spokeswoman for the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, said in a statement on Sunday, “I can confirm there was a shooting involving one of our DCSD deputies, but it’s being investigated and handled by the MBI and the DA’s office,” said Clark. “It’s still an open investigation."
The investigation is ongoing.
