The Chargers took down the Clinton Arrows in a 14-10 victory in Southaven for the first round of Mississippi High School Activities Association Region 1 - 6A football playoffs.
Chargers’ Head Coach Eddie Stevenson said he was ecstatic with being able to advance to the second round and said the team’s mental fortitude was the key to the victory.
“They prepared themselves, we’ve been in a lot of tough ballgames, we’ve had a lot of highs and lows as far as injuries or things that could tweak them mentally,” Stevenson said, “but they just keep going and keep going.”
Southaven was the first to make it into the end zone in the playoff game. After a Charger interception, Southaven moved the ball to Clinton’s 5-yard line. From there, Dillon Williams carried it 5 yards in for the touchdown to put Southaven ahead 7-0 in the first quarter.
Clinton’s next drive took up the remainder of the first quarter but got them into Southaven’s red zone. When the game resumed in the second quarter, Clinton’s quarterback ran for a touchdown to make 7-7 with 11:08 left to play in the half.
Neither team could find another touchdown in the half, but Clinton scored again on a 21-yard field goal with 3:04 on the clock to take the lead 10-7.
Southaven found the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter when senior quarterback Ja Kylan Robinzine threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver John Slaughter to make it 14-10 with 7:31 remaining in the quarter.
There were a few close calls on each side of the field, but neither team was able to score again on the night and the game closed out at 14-10.
With the win, Southaven will move onto the second round of playoffs, where they will face off against the Starkville Yellowjackets in Starkville, Nov. 19. Southaven is the only team from DeSoto County remaining in the playoffs.
In other playoff games; South Panola lost at home to Oxford, 35-28; Madison Central won at home against DeSoto Central, 42-7; Starkville won at home against Hernando, 63-21; and Neshoba Central won at home against Lake Cormorant, 27-24.
