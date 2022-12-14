The cafeteria at Southaven High School was a flurry of activities Tuesday as student volunteers busily packed boxes for the annual Chargernation Christmas.
Officially named Chargernation Christmas for Charger families in need, this program provides groceries, coats, and some Christmas gifts for families in need within the Southaven family of schools.
This is headed by the Charger Football team and the SHS Chapter of National Art Honor society with help from the SHS Key Club, National Honor Society, and various classes at SHS.
This year we were able to Pack 68 boxes of groceries and provide presents for 27 families. We are able to bless more families than last year.
We thank the families of Southaven High and community organizations who donated items to bless our Charger families in need.
We are proud to be able to help those in need in Chargernation. We are blessed that students and community are so giving.
