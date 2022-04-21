The 39th Annual Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce James Lunsford Memorial Golf Tournament was held today at the Olive Branch Country Club.
Rounds for four-man teams comprised of players from local businesses were offered two round to play at 8 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. for the fundraiser.
Sheryl A. Burchett, membership director for the Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce, said she anticipated the tournament to raise around $6,000 for the chamber.
“Eight teams went out this morning and then we have twenty-eight teams for 1 p.m.,” Burchett said. “Thirty-six teams total. We have our fifty-fifty pot where it’s like a scratch-off card. Say we make $500 then the person who wins makes $250 and the chamber gets $250. Some of that money goes back into the community, some of it is for the chamber.”
Burchett said teams were excited to be out in the fair weather and sun.
“Everybody’s ready to get out of the office and ready to have some fun,” Burchett said. “We have a good turn out.”
Other teams participating included First Horizon Bank, Heavenly Sunshine, Memphis Tourism, Sonic, Thrifty Building and Olive Branch YMCA.
Devin Riley, with team National Pump Company, and Cullen Bumpous, with team Community Bank, were out on the putting green before the 1 p.m. shotgun-start practicing their putts.
“The rain got us a little this morning but, I think we might be back on track now,” Riley said. “It’s better than work.”
“The fundraiser does a lot of good things,” Bumpous said. ‘We’re getting to meet up with a lot of good people in the area. Can’t ever lose doing that.”
Lunsford, the former president of A&B Distributing, James Lunsford, 57, was a well-known community figure. He and his son Trey are the owners of the Olive Branch Country Club. The father and son purchased the facility in January of 2015.
