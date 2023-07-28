The sidewalks around Southern Roofing and Renovations in Southaven became a giant canvas on Thursday for kids with big sidewalk chalk sticks to draw anything they desired, but was also a chance for them to learn more about wildlife.
The free activity was organized by by Magnolia Wildlife Education, Conservation and Rehabilitation, with the space provided by Southern Roofing and Renovations.
Their expressiveness resulted in some very nice colorful sidewalk art. A few younger brothers and sisters were vocal art critics, offering tips on how to make a better drawing while their shoes were scuffing the chalk.
Nellie Crump of Coldwater, couldn't break away from drawing a bunny rabbit, but spoke as she worked on her art, “Yeah, it's a bunny that I outline first with gray chalk, and then go back and add white for the fur and pink for the nose.”
Rayleith Carpenter of Hernando stood by to watch and commented, “It looks just like a bunny is supposed to look, but I could that too,” she smiled.
One little boy, who shied away from giving his name, sheepishly stared down at his chalk drawing. Asked what he was creating, he wouldn't say. Finally he glanced up, pointed to his creation and asked, “What do you think it is?” Guessing only made him giggle, bite his lower lip, and mumble something unintelligible. Obviously pleased that his artwork was noticed, he ran off to cling to his mom.
When they weren't spread out all over the sidewalks creating colorful chalk art, the children got to see two beautiful owls who are being rehabilitated.
Debbie Crum, Executive Director of the newly formed Magnolia Wildlife Education, Conservation and Rehabilitation, said the purpose of the event was twofold: for one, the children got to express their artist talent using sidewalk chalk to create some very beautiful designs and scenes; and secondly, to see two raptors that most of the kids had never seen in person.
When Crum brought a Great Horned owl out on her arm, children abandoned the chalk sidewalk art and gathered around to see the bird up close and ask questions.
“It’s enjoyable to me, to be able to bring these birds to an event where they can see them in person,” Crum said. “Most have only known of them in pictures or in videos on the internet. But the thrill in seeing them is rewarding, not only for the kids but for us to use the opportunity to teach them.
Volunteer veterinarian Lisa Godfrey, showed off Unali, a screech owl.
“Unali is a tiny owl of just a few weeks old that had been found in the middle of a local street, and was brought to Debbie for rehab,” Godfrey said. “I work with the birds she has to provide any medical care they need.”
Crum said the owls are great wildlife ambassadors.
“The bird is getting used to being handled on display, and adjusting to people and doing a fine job of doing so,” Crum said. “Our hopes is that with rehabilitation, the owl will eventually be reintroduced into its natural habitat.
Five year old Alexandria Jewell of Hernando, commented, “I love to draw, and seeing a real live owl is fantastic. I didn't know how little they are and also how big they get.”
Currently, the birds are kept in individual muses, but Crum said eventually they plan to build a permanent facility where they can be properly cared for and live in safety and in what will be a more natural environment with trees and shrubs, ground cover and plants that will mimic nature.
“We are a non-profit organization, blessed with sponsors and generous donations from the public that will go a long way towards realizing our goal,” said Crum. “We're talking to both Olive Branch and to Horn Lake about our obtaining property where we can create a permanent facility to house the birds. From there, we will take them to schools and libraries to show them to children and teach them about the birds and their role in the natural world.”
Crum said Magnolia Wildlife Education, Conservation and Rehabilitation will have many more programs that the public can attend coming up in the months ahead.
“We look at this as a permanent way to involve communities with the natural world that's all around us,” Crum smiled.
