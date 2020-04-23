They have been appearing at street corners all across DeSoto County in the past few weeks. You may have also seen them lining sidewalks in residential areas. The gardens and displays exude a sense of excitement, freedom… and yes, even innocence.
The blue pinwheels, part of the annual National Child Abuse Prevention Month awareness effort, are meant to remind us of childhood innocence harshly snatched away by child abuse.
“They are a symbol for hope and healing,” said Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Sally Williams. “It’s a fun symbol that represents children and their playful nature, so when you see them spinning it reminds you of a good time and fun time.”
Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center is the resource and a voice for children when there is a suspicion that child abuse has taken place in DeSoto and Tate counties. The center has been in existence for seven years and saw 125 children that first year, in 2013.
Signs next to the pinwheel gardens state that 609 children were assisted by the center in the past year, an average of over 1.6 children a day for a 12-month period. Healing Hearts offers advocacy, treatment, education, and prevention efforts.
“They can come to us to heal,” Williams said. “That starts with the forensic interview and the family advocates. Then, it goes into the mental health services that we provide and the feeling that there is somebody there to listen to them, care about them and to tell them that it is not their fault.”
Statistics show that one out of seven children across the country experience child abuse at some point in their childhood. Most recent numbers from the Children’s Bureau, dating back to 2017, indicated that nearly 10,500 children in Mississippi were abused in that year. It is a 40-percent increase from the report issued in 2013.
The risk of child abuse has grown during the coronavirus pandemic with stay-at-home orders keeping youngsters domiciled and less able to express a need outside of the four walls of their home.
“It’s something we’ve been very concerned about,” Williams said. “This is a stressful time for anybody. Stress points have been raised and we’re worried about certain children being caught at the end of those stressors.”
Williams added that, under Mississippi law, everyone has a legal responsibility to report possible child abuse.
“In Mississippi, we are all mandated reporters,” Williams explained. “You don’t need to have proof to report child abuse, you only need to have a suspicion. Child Protection Services will take it from there.”
Healing Hearts offers several programs to help people understand and recognize child abuse. Stewards of Children is one that helps to recognize the signs and symptoms of child sexual abuse, for instance. Another training program is called Stop Child Abuse and Neglect, or SCAN. It uses puppet shows and other outreach to youngsters as they understand and determine what is considered inappropriate touching and behavior.
A nonprofit organization, Healing Hearts uses social media, such as a Facebook page, and its website at www.healingheartscac.org to provide further information and offer ways for involvement by the general public… and keep the blue pinwheels turning innocently - not representing innocence lost.