Northeast Mississippi Community College guard Ken Lewis led the Tigers to their fourth straight win in a 102-91 victory over Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Jan. 10.
Lewis, a former Center Hill Mustang, scored a team-high 21 points in the matchup between two of the best National Junior College Athletic Association (NCJAA) teams in the country. In the latest rankings, the Tigers sit at No. 24 and the Bulldogs are receiving votes.
“This semester is more serious,” Lewis said. “It’s winning time now so everybody’s got to turn it up a notch. Our team is playing hard, but we’ve still got room to improve.”
Four other teammates joined Lewis in putting up points in the double-digits for the Tigers. Jalin Rice scored 18, Kylan Blackmon scored 16, Zeke Cook scored 15 and Hobert Grayson scored 16.
The 11-2 Tigers were up 42-34 at halftime and quickly grew their lead with eight unanswered points to begin the second half. They kept sinking baskets and their lead peaked at 22 points with 9:06 left to play.
“I wasn’t happy with the way we finished after they closed that gap,” Northeast head coach Cord Wright said. “We’ve got to do a better job of closing games, but all-in-all we scored the basketball and made some plays.”
In addition to his 21 points, Lewis also ended the game with 3 rebounds and 1 assist. The Center Hill graduate has now accumulated 182 points, 30 rebounds and 26 assists in the 2021-’22 season.
Lewis’ exceptional performance against the Bulldogs comes one game after his game-winning 3-pointer with 0:01 to play to beat Meridian Community College 71-68, Jan. 6 in Meridian.
The Northeast Tigers will play their next game Jan. 13 against the Northwest Rangers in Senatobia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.