Those who may be looking to pick up a few extras dollars and help the upcoming U.S. Census effort now have their chance.
Every 10 years, the entire nation goes through the process of being counted and with the start of a new decade, the latest count is in the beginning stages.
Rob Winkler, GIS Analyst with DeSoto County government, is working with the U.S. Census Bureau to let residents know about the Census program this year.
Winkler said the Bureau will hire workers who will assist in a number of roles, from census takers, to recruiting assistants, office staff and supervisory staff.
The Jackson office of the Census Bureau told Winkler it will hire 266 temporary workers in DeSoto County alone. They will continue hiring until all of the positions are filled, which could on into the summer. However, the majority of the hires will come before April 1, when the mailings are sent out to each residential address.
“If the Census Bureau is fully staffed, it will help them count our citizens better when the time comes,” Winkler said. “Right now they’re in the hiring phase and that will go on through February.”
A number of qualifications to be a census taker are needed to work with the Bureau. They are listed on the official DeSoto County website, but include: be at least 18 years of age with a valid Social Security number; be a U.S. citizen; have a valid email address; pass a Census-performed criminal background check and a review of criminal records, including fingerprinting; commit to completing training; and be registered with the U.S. Selective Service or have a qualifying exemption, if a male born after Dec. 31, 1959.
The positions are temporary jobs that pay $14 per hour for census takers, according to the Census Bureau website. Census takers also receive reimbursement for work-related mileage and expenses, where applicable.
Winkler said residents should expect a mailing from the Census Bureau in March to be filled out and signed. The census takers will be responsible to personally visit citizens who did not return the forms by mail.
“They are the ones who go knock on the doors of those people who don’t bother to complete the form that gets mailed out,” Winkler said. “It’s like being a postal worker, but you get to talk to people.”
Accurate information taken from the Census is important for many reasons. Legislative and congressional districts are drawn from the numbers and it determines how many seats each state receives in the U.S. House of Representatives and in the Electoral College, come Presidential election time.
The results will show where communities need new schools, new clinics, new roads, and more services for families, older adults, and children.
The results will also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.
The taking of the Census every 10 years is mandated by the U.S. Constitution.
More information on the job availabilities wirth the U.S. Census is found at: http://bit.ly/2O7lCdC.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.