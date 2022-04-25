Four inmates who escaped from the DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility over the weekend are believed to have slipped out a door during a delivery.
The four inmates, Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonzalez, were apprehended Saturday in Memphis in a joint effort with the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team and Shelby County Fugitive Division.
Chief Deputy Justin Smith said during a press conference on Monday that they were notified on Friday, April 22, about a possible escape. The jail was immediately locked down and an investigation and manhunt began a short time after their escape.
“Once we confirmed that, our fugitive operation began and we started a pretty massive manhunt in collaboration with Shelby County,” Smith said.
Smith said the incident is still under investigation and he was unable to say how long the fugitives were on the run before they were reported missing from the jail.
Smith said the men were trustees and were working in the kitchen and left through a door that was open during a delivery.
“They were cooks,” Smith said. “They would carry food in and out, cook, serve trays.”
Smith said all four men were non-violent offenders. Gonzales was serving time for false pretenses, conspiracy, and violation of probation charges. Vasquez and Martinez were locked up on possession of a controlled substance charges. Monsivais was in on receiving stolen property charges.
“Between the four, they were in jail ranging from 120 days to 260 days,” Smith said. “They were hard workers. They showed no inclination to do something like this.”
Smith said investigators do not know if the four inmates committed any crimes after they escaped or if they had any outside help. Authorities did a house-to-house search of the immediate area around the jail then notified Shelby County to broaden the search.
“This is something that has a lot of moving pieces to pick apart,” Smith said. “So it is going to take some time to actually figure out what exactly happened.”
Smith said authorities located Gonzales and Vasquez at El Molino Mexican Restaurant at Summer Ave. and Altruria Road in Bartlett.
“They were actually working inside the restaurant at the time,” Smith said.
Martinez and Monsivais were apprehended walking down the street at North Graham Street and Bayliss Ave. in Memphis.
“The guys worked around the clock for 36 hours,” Smith said. “This could not have happened without help from the public and information we received from people out in the public who were very helpful. And I can’t thank Shelby County enough for the help they assisted with this.”
All four men are being held at the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar pending extradition back to DeSoto County.
Smith said they immediately put extra safety and security measures in place at the jail after the escape to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future.
This is the first time an inmate has escaped from the facility, Smith said.
“We have several measures that we put in place Friday afternoon as we were able to sit down and dissect the pieces that we did know to prevent this from happening again,” Smith said. “We have not had an escape from DeSoto County custody since 2006 and we are taking steps to make sure this does not happen again.”
The men are facing an additional five years in prison on escape charges if convicted.
“We don’t understand the motive,” Smith said. “I hope that 36 hours was worth the five years they are facing.”
