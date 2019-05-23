There will be four candidates on the ballot for the Horn Lake Ward 3 special election on June 11. Voters are being asked to elect an alderman to fill the remaining term of retired Alderman Tim Smith.
Two candidates initially returned qualifying papers on May 17. They were Kerry Rakestraw and Linda McGan.
They were followed three days later on May 20 by Jackie Bostick and Likeeva Grainger filing their qualifying papers.
The paperwork for all four candidates was verified on Wednesday by the Horn Lake City Clerk’s office.
The absentee voting period for the special election starts on June 1 and will continue until June 8.
Hours to be able to vote absentee in Horn Lake are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.
Election Day is June 11 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. with City Hall at 3101 Goodman Road West in Horn Lake as the polling place.
The election winner will join the Board of Aldermen to replace Smith, who retired at the end of April. Once Smith officially vacated the seat, board members set the date for the special election.
Smith, who had been serving Horn Lake for more than a quarter-century, said health was a determining factor in his decision to retire.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
