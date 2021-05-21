Children that find themselves at the doors of Palmer Home in DeSoto County are needing more than food and shelter. They come from backgrounds that leave them needing lots of love, care and nurturing in an attentive living environment.
Palmer Home is taking steps to expand its nurturing environment with the building of a new wellness center.
Named after Dr. Hugh Francis, Jr., ground was officially broken on Tuesday, May 18, for the new $8 million, 12-month project.
Dr. Hugh Francis, Jr. was a foster care advocate for Palmer Home for Children ever since 1968 where his mission was to provide care for every child who needs hope.
Drake Bassett, CEO and President of Palmer Home for Children, said the campus expansion will grow the capabilities of service at the foster home.
“The center is part of a larger expansion, said Bassett. “It reflects a total shift from a campus focus to Hernando itself. Historically we had a campus down in Columbus for many years. It’s where our origins are. This strategy is to consolidate and leverage what we think is an incredible piece of property.”
Bassett touts the privacy, access to nature and peaceful environment as a great location to expand Panther Creek campus, located in Lake Cormorant.
Six homes have been built on the campus, over the past 20 years.
“We realized that Panther Creek was where we wanted to concentrate our resources, people, counselors and capabilities,” said Bassett. “In order to deliver on those capabilities, we knew that we would need to construct a wellness center that really serves as a hub for the campus.”
The architect for the project is Fleming and Associates and contractor is Montgomery Martin. Dirt work began last fall, followed by the pouring of the foundations.
“We poured the concrete for the gym floor last week,” said Bassett. “We should see a lot of aggressive construction through the summer. We’re hoping to get walls up so when it gets wet and muddy in the winter, we’d be able to build on the inside.”
Bassett said the center will house a gymnasium for children’s use. On the back side of the wellness center will be a full size swimming pool. It will have therapy rooms for counseling, either play therapy or art therapy and a dedicated space for education.
During the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Bassett welcomed the attendees.
“The spirit of Palmer Home is to be willing to serve,” said Bassett. “We are going to honor Hugh Francis with this building, but we are also going to honor all of the people that have left their fingerprints on this place.”
Director of Campus Care, Jeremy Beavers, spoke during the groundbreaking on the new facility’s purpose.
“We are not meant to live together in isolation from each other,” said Beavers, “This building will allow us to come together. It’s going to allow us to...serve these children even better than we do now.”
The facility will function two-fold, serving the children and allowing public access. It will also be able to host a local Rotary meeting or church mission group of up to 200 people. The new center will be outfitted with audio/visual capabilities, a kitchen, a reception foyer, board rooms and more.
“We want to be able to receive the public,” said Bassett. “We are privately funded, 501(c)(3). It means we need to have a relationship with the public.”
Bassett said difficult and emotionally complex situations are a common theme with children who first come to Palmer Home. When children come to Palmer Home they are assessed physically, emotionally and educationally.
“...and spiritually, we’re a faith based organization. We introduce the idea that there is a spiritual dimension to life,” added Bassett. “For us we call that ‘Whole Child.’ It’s our Whole Child Initiative.”
Bassett said how stability is the ultimate goal of Palmer Home’s programs and environment for children.
“If you think about the home structure, there’s a mother and father, they provide the day to day coaching and assistance,” added Bassett. “Each child has their own space for a bedroom.”
Children come to Palmer Home that have lived without their own bed, that hoard food at meal time, or arrive at Palmer Home and remain in silence for two or three days.
“It’s very important that we approach these situations with people who are qualified, that lead, and begin building trust the very moment children get out of the car to come here,” said Bassett.
