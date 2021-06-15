Olive Branch manufacturer Edelbrock, LLC is planning on relocating its administrative offices to the 300,000-square-foot facility it currently operates out of on Hacks Cross Road.
The announcement was made today by the Mississippi Development Authority with the plans to relocate ongoing since at least February.
“Edelbrock, LLC, manufacturer of high-performance aftermarket engine components, is locating headquarters and manufacturing operations in Olive Branch. The project is a $14.4 million corporate investment and will create 200 jobs,” according to MDA.
The company’s core products include “automotive performance upgrades such as superchargers, intake manifolds, carburetors, electronic fuel injection systems, cylinder heads, crate engines, valve train components and more,” according to MDA.
The company is a subsidiary of Edelbrock Holdings, Inc., which recently merged with COMP Performance Group, which operated several facilities in Olive Branch and the Greater Memphis area. The DeSoto Times-Tribune reported on this merger in March of 2020.
Olive Branch Mayor-Elect Ken Adams said the move is a benefit to the city.
“That’s absolutely the kind of positive thing we need to see happening on a regular basis for Olive Branch,” said Adams. “It will be good for the community and for Edelbrock. We’ve got some great employees that can help staff that facility.”
Edelbrock, located at 8649 Hacks Cross Road, will host the newly formed “Edelbrock Group” at its headquarters in the Olive Branch facility, where it will “create and transition 80 headquarters positions and 120 manufacturing and support positions. The company also will maintain warehousing and distribution operations at the Olive Branch location, retaining 90 existing jobs,” according to MDA.
Edelbrock plans to fill the 200 new jobs over three years.
MDA is providing assistance for building improvements. The city of Olive Branch, DeSoto County and the Tennessee Valley Authority are assisting in the project.
Edelbrock plans to fill the 200 new jobs within three years.
Adams said the draw for Edelbrock was the city of Olive Branch itself.
“Our stable location and the employment staffing or labor available must have pleased them,” Adams added, “They must like what’s going on here.”
Olive Branch Mayor Scott Phillips lauded Olive Branch's infrastructure and accessibility to Memphis.
"We also have the lowest millage rate in the Memphis area for this type facility," Phillips said. "We have the best infrastructure for connection to Memphis and beyond, we have low-cost utilities that are readily available. I am not aware of any (tax) incentives at this time. The board of aldermen and I are very excited for this merger and look forward to talking to Mr. Jones (Edelbrock president and CEO) and welcoming he and the Edelbrock family to our wonderful city."
Phillips added that he is a current user and huge fan of Edelbrock's products.
Tim Jones, Edelbrock president and CEO, said DeSoto County offered what the company was looking for to relocate.
“Edelbrock and our family of brands are iconic innovators in the performance automotive aftermarket, and we are excited to call north Mississippi home for the next chapter of our company’s 83-year history,” said Jones. “Olive Branch and DeSoto County offer everything that we value in a location, and we are excited to become an active and valued member of the local community.”
MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville said on Tuesday Edelbrock’s decision highlights Mississippi “as a top destination for companies in the automotive sector.”
“Along with the great popularity of the automotive performance industry in the Mid-South, Mississippi’s fantastic business climate, highly skilled workforce and strategic logistical competitiveness make our state the perfect home for Edelbrock, perhaps the most legendary name in the world of automotive performance,” said Rounsaville. “ MDA is grateful for the teams at the DeSoto County Economic Development Council, the city of Olive Branch, the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and the Tennessee Valley Authority, which were instrumental bringing this exciting project full-circle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.