From Thursday, Nov. 11 to Dec. 12, buying a Christmas tree at Silo Square in Southaven will change children’s lives through the nationwide BUY A TREE. CHANGE A LIFE. campaign.
Silo Square will be selling fresh Christmas trees and donating every penny of the proceeds to help children in the Mid-South community as well as children across the world in impoverished areas.
“We wanted to one, create an environment like a Hallmark Christmas movie, and two, we wanted to give back to the community in a big way to fill their needs,” said Silo Square’s BUY A TREE. CHANGE A LIFE. Site Director Lexie Hill. “This is a great way to fulfill both of those.”
Half of the money will be donated to orphanages around the planet, and the other half will go to Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center, a Southaven nonprofit organization that provides services to foster children and victims of child abuse in DeSoto and Tate County.
Money spent on trees will provide children with counseling services, clothing, education, care, mentoring, food, housing and more. Additionally, Healing Hearts Advocacy Center supports children’s homes, learning centers, schools, families, and feeding programs.
BUY A TREE. CHANGE A LIFE. has raised almost $4 million since it began. Hill said they are hoping to raise $150,000 to $200,000 from the Silo Square site.
“No one makes a dollar here,” Hill said. “It’s 100 percent volunteer run and everything is sponsored. Our tent is sponsored, our lights are sponsored, the trees are sponsored, everything is paid for, literally 100 percent.”
BUY A TREE. CHANGE A LIFE. started in 2012 after a Florida church sold 450 Christmas trees to raise $25,000 to help a family in the congregation with their adoption of a child from Ethiopia. A nonprofit sprung from the success and in 2012, ForHope.us was founded.
Now, in their 10th year, ForHope.us is partnered with 59 churches across 17 states, all mobilizing their communities, government officials and local businesses around the BUY A TREE. CHANGE A LIFE. campaign this time of the year.
Cornerstone Church in Southaven has been the city’s BUY A TREE. CHANGE A LIFE. site location in past years, but partnered with Silo Square this year to make it bigger and better, Hill said.
“There’s a unique community feel here, like a Hallmark Christmas movie,” Hill said. “People can do their Christmas shopping, get their Christmas tree and enjoy that environment right here in town. It’s really the perfect location for it.”
The site will be open seven days a week except for Thanksgiving, but the hours vary by day. Visit www.silosquarems.com for more specific hours of operation.
“It’s possible we will run out of trees, so we recommend coming early and buying early,” Hill said.
