Southaven police officials have asked the public’s help in finding a man sought in a recent auto burglary and credit card fraud case.
Police said the person of interest is wanted for questioning after credit cards and an automobile were taken from the DeSoto Athletic Club parking lot about 11 a.m. on Oct. 28. Other items were reportedly taken, in addition to the credit cards, from the vehicle.
According to police, a stolen credit card from the heist was used in Walmart stores in Southaven, Horn Lake, and in Memphis.
Police have released images from surveillance video of the person they are seeking in connection with the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southaven Police art 662-393-8652.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
