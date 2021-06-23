A furry lap puppet named Bucklebear visited Busy Bundles of Joy Learning Center in Horn Lake to remind the children to be safe when they are passengers. The puppet show presenter delighted the children with Bucklebear, who taught them about buckling up correctly and sitting in the back seat, which is twice as safe as the front seat of the car.
According to Kay Brodbeck of Mississippi Safety Services, crash researchers have found that young children need a safety seat with a harness to hold them in a crash. This is because a child who is not buckled up in a crash can act like a missile and suffer serious injuries such as brain injuries and spinal cord injuries.
Another concern is that some parents move their children to booster seats or seat belts when they are way too small. She states “Research shows that of the children who lose their lives in car crashes when they are not buckled in, many could have survived if they had been in a safety seat. In fact, the data is astounding: 70 out of 100 could have survived if they had been in a safety seat. It is so sad and so preventable. In addition to deaths in crashes, many children suffer permanent injuries such as brain injuries. We are working to do our part to prevent these tragedies from ever taking place.”
This brain injury prevention program is a special presentation of Mississippi Safety Services and theMississippi Department of Rehabilitation. Mississippi Safety Services has been providing Defensive Driving Courses statewide for 35 years.
