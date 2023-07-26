Michelle Olivio was looking for something for her two teenage grandchildren to do this summer that would get them off of their cell phones and social media.
She found just the right activity for them - “beach canvas painting” courtesy of First Regional Library in Hernando. The free program, which is part of First Regional Library's summer reading program, is an activity for kids to take paint brushes in hand and give their personal interpretation of what a shoreline beach scene might look like.
“I have my grand kids here for the summer and I'm always looking for things for them to do so that they're not just sitting around the house all summer,” Olivio said. “They're here from New Jersey visiting me, and I wanted them to know that there's more to do in life than be on a computer; that there are things to be involved in where you can learn and have fun. I grew up that way, and I want them to experience the same things I enjoyed as a youngster.”
The library furnished all materials – brushes, acrylic paints, and paper plates to use to mix the colors into hues that each youngster thought best expressed the beach.
The variations in hue went from a warm orange shade to a cool creamy yellow/white. One young lady noted that she had been to a beach, “and I remembered what the color of the sand was. It was beautiful.”
Library staff member, Megan Lindsay, who conducted the event, offered to help each of the students and made sure that they had all the supplies they needed to complete their canvas.
Head librarian, Kelsey Jones, added that, “We get materials we need for these types of events, paid out of a budget we're allotted through the library system. And we're fortunate that the community here in Hernando, strongly supports the library and the various programs we offer throughout the year.”
Jones said this year’s summer reading theme is “All Together Now” and participating libraries are holding events throughout the summer to get children to discover that in group settings, a lot can be learned and shared with others. Like this art class, they can learn that cooperation is both beneficial and helps them to meet and make friends with other children.
“Our summer reading program starts around the first of June each year, and continues through the end of July,” Jones said. “Then, during other months, we have various programs that we offer to people of all ages. We have special book readings for little kids through adults, and guests who come to make presentations. It's our effort by the library to extend to the community by offering them free events that every member of a family can be involved in.”
