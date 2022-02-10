Residents who need to get tested for COVID will have a new site to get one in DeSoto County.
Brown Missionary Baptist Church will open a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at its main campus at 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven starting on Saturday, February 21.
The church will have tents set up in the parking lot on its campus with health care professionals to administer the rapid tests.
Senior Pastor Bartholoew Orr, who recently had COVID despite being vaccinated and boosted, said the pandemic is not over and there is still a big need for a place for people to go to get tested.
“I learned that it’s still possible to get and share COVID, even if you are vaccinated and boosted,” Orr said. “We want to do our part in the community.”
The first 200 people to use the drive-thru COVID testing will receive a $20 gift card, as well as a rapid COVID-19 test or free RT-PCR/NAAT (Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) COVID-19 test.
The tests can be used for work, school, and travel needs.
Although the local health department offers COVID testing, appointments often fill up pretty quickly.
“We really just want to support the community the best way that we can in providing more sites, because we really don’t have enough or they run out of tests fast,” said spokesperson Destini Johnson. “We want the public to come out and for people to know about this.”
The drive-thru testing is free to the public and you do not have to be a member of the church to utilize the service.
Testing will start on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.
The church will continue daily testing at the same location beginning Monday, February 21 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. until further notice.
