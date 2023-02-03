Today, Representative Chris Brown has officially announced his campaign for Public Service Commissioner for the Northern District of Mississippi. Brown has served in the State Legislature since 2012 and has been consistently recognized for his conservative record.
"As a proud eighth-generation Mississippian, I know this district well. I grew up in DeSoto County, graduated from Walnut High School in Tippah County, attended Northeast MS Community College in Prentiss County, and settled down in Monroe County. I love this state, which is why I chose to raise my family and build my businesses here. While I see Mississippi as a safe haven from the crazy radical left and their woke agenda, I also believe we must remain diligent to keep it that way. This is especially true when it comes to the Democrat's out-of-touch and overreaching environmental and energy policy.
I have a proven track record of standing in the gap for Mississippi taxpayers and our conservative values. My reputation in the Mississippi State House should serve as a guide to voters about the way I will lead as a Public Service Commissioner. I will fight to enhance our quality of life by advocating for lower utility rates, demanding quality service, encouraging solutions to annoying spam calls, and expanding access to broadband. As a businessman, I embrace free-market innovation and look forward to finding creative ways to solve the problems we face.
At the end of the day, my promise is to represent the hardworking families who call North Mississippi home with integrity and transparency."
Brown, who has five children and three grandchildren, is a member of Ripley Primitive Baptist Church where he has been active in overseas missions in both Africa and Siberia. He is a proven job creator and has founded several businesses. In his limited spare time, he likes to hunt, camp, and enjoy the outdoors with his family.
