There’s an old Greek proverb that says “a society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.”
William Brooks has always used that proverb as his guiding philosophy during his time as a Southaven alderman. Brooks, who chose not to run for a fourth term, reflected on his service to his hometown at his last official meeting on June 15 and said he was fortunate to be a small part of a lot of achievements and accomplishments.
“I wanted to build for the future and have a place that your kids and grandkids would be proud to have,” Brooks said. “I hope that I left it better than I found it, and I hope in 20 years we can say that it is even better.”
Brooks was first elected to the board to represent Ward 4 in 2009, but later served as Alderman At-large for the last eight years of his service. While he was always interested in government and public service, Brooks said he never intended to run for office.
“I had a passion to serve,” Brooks said. “But I didn’t know what direction my life was going to take because I got injured when I was 23. I had worked on some campaigns in high school, but never thought I would get into it. I had a different life trajectory. I wanted to go into law enforcement or federal law enforcement. Those were my goals at the time. I never thought I would get into politics.”
Life, though, had other plans in store for him.
Brooks joined the Mississippi National Guard when he was a junior in high school and was called up to active duty in 2004 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He had been in Iraq for less than three months when he was severely injured in 2005 on a mission to Baghdad.
“I was driving and was the last vehicle in the convoy when I ran over a pressure plate IED (improvised explosive device),” Brooks said. “It was probably a 155 millimeter artillery shell that was rigged.”
The front tire of the vehicle triggered the IED and tore through the engine block. Brooks lost both legs as a result of the explosion.
Brooks said while he was recovering from his injuries at Walter Reed Medical Center, Mississippi Congressman Gene Taylor visited him and took an interest in his future. Taylor, who served in Congress from 1989 until 2011, obtained an internship for him at Mississippi State University and then hired him to work in his office in Washington, D.C.
Brooks answered phones as Hurricane Katrina battered Mississippi. Taylor’s district included all of the Mississippi Gulf Coast and suffered a direct hit from Katrina.
“That was quite interesting being a part of history,” Brooks said.
Brooks said it was during his time in Washington working for Taylor that he caught the political “bug.” It was Taylor who suggested that he run for office back home.
“He and I discussed me possibly staying on and working for him,” Brooks said. “But after talking for awhile, he recommended that I run for office, he encouraged me.”
Brooks said he likely would have stayed with Taylor had he offered him a job at his office on the Gulf Coast, but wanted to come to Mississippi and serve his hometown. He ran for Ward 4 and was elected alderman at age 27
“I didn’t want to live in D.C.,” Brooks said. “It’s not my favorite place. I wanted to live in Mississippi. This is home for me, so I decided to run for office. And the rest, as they say, is history.”
Looking back on his time in office, Brooks said the first four years were difficult. Mayor Greg Davis at the time was dealing with personal issues including a public divorce and later faced embezzlement charges. Davis was mayor of Southaven for 16 years until he was defeated by Darren Musselwhite in 2013.
“The first term with the previous mayor was rather challenging to say the least,” Brooks said.
Brooks praised Musselwhite for his direct and straightforward manner and his unwavering integrity, which he said was exactly what the city needed at that time.
“After that first meeting in your insurance office, I called (Ward 3 Alderman) George (Payne) and he asked me how it went,” Brooks said. “Without hesitation, I told him that we are going to be alright.”
Brooks said he is proud of the progress the city has made in the past years, pointing to the expansion of the city’s parks, the opening of the Tanger Outlets in 2015, and now, the development of Silo Square, as well as the city’s soaring property values and holding the line on no tax increases.
“I inherited a great situation for the most part,” Brooks said. “I got handed the keys to a Cadillac and my job was to not drive it off the road. And I think I’ve managed not to do that.”
Brooks credited all of the city employees for making his job so much easier.
“While we elected officials often get the credit for how well and efficiently the city operates, the truth is, the folks who keep our city going day in and day out are our city employees. They are our unsung heroes and can never be praised enough for the incredible job they do.”
Brooks also offered words of praise for each of his colleagues on the board, thanking Ward 6 Alderman Raymond Flores for his integrity, faith, business, and financial acumen; Ward 5 Alderman John David Wheeler for his big heart, passion, and true servant’s heart; Ward 4 Alderman Joel Gallagher for showing tremendous responsibility in civic leadership, while also having to deal with his wife’s cancer diagnosis; Ward 1 Alderman Kristian Kelly for being wise beyond his years and always offering something of substance in his comments; Ward 2 Alderman Charlie Hoots for his unwavering dedication to his constituents in the West End; and to Payne, who he bonded with over Memphis wrestling and quickly became one his best friends.
As for his future, Brooks said he plans to travel while he is still young and physically able to. His bucket list includes Central and South America, and visiting some World War II battle sites in Europe.
“I’m a history buff, especially World War II,” Brooks said. “I’ve already been to the Philippines. My grandfather was in the Battle of the Bugle. So I want to visit the sites in the European Theater.”
Brooks also hinted at another political run in the near future.
“I am seriously considering running for the legislature, either state representative or Senate,” Brooks said. “I haven’t decided yet. But I am definitely leaning toward a run for the legislature.”
