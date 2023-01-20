DeSoto County residents who live in areas that are underserved or have no access to broadband internet will be connected within two years.
The Board of Supervisors has set aside $10 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and has contracted with three high-speed carriers to offset the costs of laying the infrastructure to those parts of the county.
The county identified 3,520 homes or more than 11,000 residents who are without adequate internet service. Any service below 100 Mbps (megabits per second) is considered to be underserved.
Officials held a public meeting on Friday at the County Administration Building in Hernando to explain the plan to the public.
“We have been working on this for 12 years and we are finally here,” said District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell, who spearheaded the effort. “It is as important as the road in front of your house. Everybody needs this.”
Caldwell said the county had an uphill climb because the maps by the Federal Communications Commission showed DeSoto County and the state of Mississippi as being 100 percent covered by internet service.
They had to survey and re-survey residents and prove to leaders in Washington D.C. that the county had many areas that did not have the service.
“We surveyed over 15,000 people,” Caldwell said. “It was a great survey that helped us get here today.”
Caldwell said need for better internet service was especially noticeable during the COVID pandemic. She said some teachers had to sit in the parking lot at McDonalds to do their lesson plans because they didn’t have internet at home. Healthcare also suffered because residents did not have access to telehealth and doctors and other healthcare professionals didn’t have enough broadband to download X-rays at there homes.
“So it has been a true hardship for our county,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell praised the hard work of Christie Barclay, community resource director who lead the Broadband Committee, for doing the research and coming up with the maps and working with area providers.
“We wanted somebody who was going to eat and sleep the need for high speed internet, and that’s what Christie has done,” Caldwell said. “She really wrapped herself around it and helped up put together the proposals for the providers so we could get that service.”
The county sent out requests for proposals to service providers and instead of awarding one large grant to one company, decided to award the contracts to C-Spire, AT&T, and Uplink. Each of the three companies will cover certain areas of the county and will begin immediately on the projects. The first customers could expect to receive the service as soon as nine months with completion of all installations expected within 24 months.
District 2 Supervisor Mark Gardner, who worked for a telecommunications provider for over 20 years, said the plan will incentive providers to lay the infrastructure in those far reaching areas of the county which do not have the service.
“It doesn’t matter if you are Comcast, AT&T, C Spire, Northcentral Electric Cooperative. They’re going to build where it is economically feasible,” Gardner said. “There is no incentive to lay three miles of cable to get two customers when it takes 60 years to see a return. They look at the cost-benefit ratio. So this is really exciting for us. We have done the RFP. We have hired Waggoner Engineering to work this through with us. And our board was 100 percent unified when we went to do this. It is an exciting time and we can get all of these pockets.”
Sally Doty, director of the office of Boardband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi, thanked the leadership of DeSoto County for their efforts, and said the county is way ahead of the curve compared to others in the state.
“It’s so refreshing to be here,” Doty said. “Y’all have done the work for me. You are very fortunate that your board of supervisors has taken this project on and done such a fabulous job and laid the groundwork for it.”
Doty said the Mississippi legislature set aside $75 million in CARES Act funding for broadband and outlined a number of state efforts currently underway, primarily for electric power associations to expand service statewide. Last February, her office was awarded a $32 million grant for ten projects across the state.
“What we are doing is eventually building our broadband to all areas of the state,” Doty said.
After the meeting, Doty joined county officials and visited some of the neighborhoods and rural areas that are undeserved or have no internet service.
Board President and District 3 Supervisor Ray Denison asked residents to be patient and understanding during the construction process. He noted that the county will do its best to make sure any damage to lawns will be restored.
“With all construction projects, there are going to be messes and pain,” Denison said. “Once we get through this thing, I promise you we will be getter. I am excited about it. I live in an underserved area. It will be nice to turn on my computer and not have to wait two days for a response.”
