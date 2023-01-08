Jerry Sides started his career as a firefighter in Memphis in 1968, but moved to the Bridgetown area of DeSoto County in 1973. Over the next three years he noticed that there wasn’t any fire protection to speak about in his part of the county.
He was working in his backyard one day when he noticed thick black smoke coming from a nearby house up on a hill. He got in his truck and drove out there and saw that the two story house was fully engulfed in flames.
Sides asked a man who had also gone to the scene of the fire if the fire department was on its way and was shocked by what he heard.
“He said ‘I don’t know. I don’t think there is one,’” Sides said. “As it turned out, somebody had called, but the nearest fire department was over in Nesbit, which at that time was about five miles away.”
Firefighters arrived at the scene in a 1935 Ford Fire truck with only 55 gallons of water in the tank. All anyone could do was stand there and watch as the home burned to the ground.
Sides was shocked by what he witnessed and decided that Bridgetown needed a fire station of its own. He and a group of friends got to talking and together they started the Bridgetown Fire Department in March 1976.
Sides was named the department’s first fire chief because he was the only one who knew which end of the hose the water came out of, and held the job for 47 years, the longest serving fire chief in DeSoto County.
He broke the news at the department’s Christmas party that he would be retiring this year.
“Its been an experience, but the time is just right,” Sides said. “I talked to my wife about it, but of course her idea was that it was 47 years too late.”
Sides said being fire chief has been a great honor. He’s watched the Bridgetown Fire Department grow from nine firefighters who had to build their own equipment, into one of the best in DeSoto County, with 27 volunteers on the roster and all new Pierce firefighting equipment.
“We started with nothing,” Sides said. “There were a lot of guys involved and a lot of long nights working on equipment. The first truck we bought was in 1987. We found it up in Illinois. Then we built a tanker and a grass fire vehicle. Everything we had at that time was built right there where the fire station was.
“Today we have a Class A Pierce pumper. It has 1,000 gallons of water and a 1250 gallon-per-minute pump on it. We have a 2,500 gallon tanker. About a year and a half ago we purchased a new rescue truck. You can’t go anywhere else in the world and buy any better equipment than what we have. It’s straight off the assembly line.”
The department has gone from a Class 10 rating, which means there is virtually no fire protection, to a Class 6 homeowners insurance protection rating.
Sides said Bridgetown is in the planning stages to build a second fire station to cover the south side due to all of the growth the area is experiencing.
“Unfortunately, that Class 6 only encompasses a five mile radius of the fire station,” Sides said. “We’ve got people about eight miles from us on the south end that we service, but they are a Class 10 and their neighbor is a Class 6 simply because they are in that five mile radius of a fire station. So to do that we have got to have another fire station on the south end. We’ve got it started, but it is going to take another year to get it finalized and build a station and get the funds ready to equip it.”
Sides said he has loved being a firefighter. He remembers his first fire call in Memphis when he was straight out of the academy. It was a small electrical fire, but he learned something important that day - forget what you were taught in the classroom.
“That small electrical fire was the biggest thing on my mind at the time,” he said. “I was trying to formulate all of the things I had learned in fire class but found out real quick to set all those things you learned in class off to the side because there is always a captain who has his way of doing it, and that is the right way until somebody bigger than him tells them it is the wrong way.”
On January 12, Sides will hand the symbolic fire ax over to his replacement, Steve Reeves. He is keeping his radio though and will continue to answer calls in an advisory role.
“I’m not going to totally retire,” Sides said. “I’m going to stick around just to say I am a part of it. The fire service is a special deal that gets into your blood. I’ve been accused of being an old mama hen. I plan on keeping up with the guys. And if I had to do it again, I wouldn’t change one thing.”
