The Ingrams Mill community in eastern DeSoto County has returned to being more accessible and recreational with the completion of two county projects in the area.
County, state and local officials, along with community members, gathered at the recently completed Ingrams Mill Bridge, on Ingrams Mill Road, and updated Ingrams Mill Community Park, on Red Banks Road, Monday afternoon.
DeSoto County Board of Supervisors hosted two separate ribbon cutting ceremonies to officially welcome bridge traffic and park go-ers to the finished projects.
The bridge was funded through the Mississippi Office of State Aid.
“We come in and try to restructure and rebuild the county, try to figure out what the needs are,” said District 5 Supervisor Michael Lee. “The inspection on this bridge was very important, this is a vital thoroughfare, for Cockrum, the Red Banks community and Ingram’s Mill.”
Lee explained how the original bridge had failed its last inspection and has been updated with concrete supports. The bridge has also been raised above nearby floodplain levels.
District 1 Supervisor Jessie Medlin said work truly began on the bridge repair 15 years ago, as the infrastructure process takes a while.
“This really is a great day for the county,” Medlin said.
Officials and guests regrouped after the bridge ribbon cutting at the community center for highlight the recent renovations to the park.
Restrooms are now available in addition to the walking trail, playground and community center/venue.
“There is a lot of history here, the old schoolhouse was once the center of the Ingrams Mill community. In fact, it is where I met my wife,” said Medlin.
Medlin added he played baseball on the park grounds when it was a school as a teenager. The school was converted by the county into a rented venue space and the former concession stand into park restrooms.
The walking trail was funded in part by a $120,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. The trail is ⅓ of a mile long.
Louis Shingle donated a portion of the property for the walking trail. Dewey Mills also donated some of the park property.
“It’s great that we can preserve the history of this old schoolhouse,” said District 3 Supervisor Ray Denison. “It tells a story, a rich heritage, of the people who lived and how they were raised. It’s important we capture it an add to it."
