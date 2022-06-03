Police in Horn Lake are investigating a shooting which left a woman dead outside the Amazon warehouse.
Police responded to the scene on Commerce Parkway around noon.
According to authorities, the woman was shot three times and pronounced dead at the scene.
No motive behind the shooting or suspect has been named at this time.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office is assisting Horn Lake Police in searching for the suspect.
