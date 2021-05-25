Authorities in Arkansas are in a standoff with a suspect who allegedly shot a Southaven police officer then fled in the stolen police vehicle.
According to a report by Memphis TV station WMC Action News 5, the the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at Mallory and Riverport in Memphis.
A Southaven police officer assigned to the FBI Street Task Force ran the suspect’s tag and followed him into Memphis after getting a hit on his license plate.
The suspect started shooting at the officer, striking him in the arm.
The injury is reportedly not life threatening and the officer was taken to Regional One in Memphis with a gunshot wound to his left arm.
The suspect then fled in the unmarked police car and drove across the Mississippi River into St. Francis County, Arkansas.
According to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pursued the vehicle and the suspect then shot at a deputy when he attempted to pull him over on Highway 107 in Palestine.
The suspect wrecked the Southaven car at SFC RD 130 and is believed to be barricaded in a house.
The FBI is on the scene.
