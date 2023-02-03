A DeSoto County judge has told the son of the late rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis that he must move out of his father’s long-time home in Nesbit so that the property can be sold by the legal owners.
Jerry Lee Lewis III, who goes by Lee, was ordered on Friday (Feb. 3) to be out in 30 days.
Lee Lewis has stated on social media that his father left him the Lewis Ranch and that it was his desire that it remain in the family.
Lee recently established a GoFundMe site with a goal of raising $80,000 to help him raise a downpayment for a mortgage. The rocker’s youngest son grew up on the Lewis Ranch in Nesbit and has been vocal on social media about his shock and displeasure that his cousins who actually own the family home have listed it for sale.
“My name is Jerry Lee Lewis III, I am the youngest son of Jerry Lee Lewis and a trustee of his estate,” Lee wrote on the GoFundMe. “Carrying on his name, being raised up and loved by him my entire life and watching his love for his grandchildren has been some of the greatest joys of my life. Today is my 36th birthday and many wonderful friends have been asking how they can help. Well, the biggest gift would be helping me buy my dad’s Ranch.”
As of February 4, the GoFundMe has raised $2,345 from 32 donors.
But according to the heirs who own the Lewis Ranch, they have never discussed a sale price with him and they now feel he is misleading people into giving him money.
“This is nothing short of fraud,” said MaryJean Ferguson, the daughter of Cecil Harrelson, Lewis’s best friend, one-time brother-in-law, and road manager, who legally owns the property. “You’re telling people I’m going to try and buy this house. I’m going to be able to stay in it until they sell it, and in the meantime, I’m going to try to get the money together to buy it myself.”
Lee is currently living at the Ranch with his family, but was served with legal papers on January 10 ordering him to vacate.
Ferguson said the heirs have never said that Lee could live there and in fact he is trespassing. She said while the heirs have made it public that they plan to sell the property, no price has been set.
The Lewis Ranch was built in 1967 and includes a six bedroom, 4,500 square foot home, a guesthouse apartment, piano shaped swimming pool, and 30 plus acres with a large lake and other outbuildings. The property is appraised at $791,000.
“We haven’t discussed a price with him and we never told him he could stay there,” Ferguson said. “So I am baffled by the whole thing. It’s fraud.”
Lewis bought the Ranch on Malone Road in Nesbit back in the 1970s and lived there throughout most of his lifetime where he raised his family and entertained other famous musicians. The property though, was never in his name. Lewis, who was famous for his1950s hits “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin Going On,” was just as famous for having a string of ex-wives, run-ins with the law, and battles with the IRS.
The Ranch was put in a life trust under the name of Ferguson’s father, Cecil Harrelson, who was Lewis’s lifelong friend and road manager, in order to protect the property from being seized and sold by the government for back taxes, and from falling into the hands of any ex-wives during his lifetime. Lewis was married seven times.
Harrelson passed away in 2013 and the property now belongs to Harrelson’s three children and the heirs of Barnes, Jones & Warren, a law firm who was hired to sue a former girlfriend of Jerry Lee who forged Cecil’s signature on a quit claim deed back in the late 1970s as payment to get it back in his name.
Lee Lewis has acknowledged on social media that the life estate saved the property from being seized, but said he was not prepared for what followed since his father’s death.
“The people that are coming at me vs. people he told me would come at me - it’s not the same at all,” Lee told Fox News on Feb. 3. “That actually surprised me a lot.”
He said he learned that the property was for sale after seeing it on social media. He accuses his cousin, Cecil Harrelson Jr, of pulling a ‘fast one” by having him evicted.
Lee said his father trusted Cecil to protect the Ranch against financial troubles, divorces and tragedies, but always intended that it would remain in the family and that Cecil would honor that wish. He said a statement by Cecil Jr. claiming that Jerry Lee Lewis wanted Cecil Harrelson to inherit the Ranch “is contrary to everything dad told me while growing up and over the last few years of his life.”
Lee said his father left him the Ranch in his last will and testament.
“It is clear that Dad was confident he owned the ranch and that it would go to me when he passed,” Lee told Fox News. “When it comes down to it, my dad wouldn’t have willed me my family home thinking that it was not going to be ours.”
“Unfortunately, Cecil Harrelson passed away before my father and thus did not have the opportunity to honor my father’s wishes,” Lee wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Instead, he left his interest in the ranch to his own children.”
Lee wrote on the GoFundMe page that he wants to stay in the family home so that he can continue raising his children there like his father wanted.
“There is a rich history here and I want to keep the Ranch in the family and continue my father’s legacy,” Lee wrote. “Nothing would make me happier than to make my father’s wishes a reality.”
Lee said his cousin’s desire to turn the Ranch into a museum and musical destination are not what his father wanted.
“It’s not their legacy and history,” Lee told Fox. “You’d have to do so much work. We had it open for tours on more than one occasion. Maybe one day we’ll do that again because it’s something he always enjoyed, having bands around the house. But right now we’ve got to keep it to be able to protect it.”
Lee said given the current situation it is likely he will have to buy the Ranch back in order to make his father’s wishes a reality, which is likely to be a costly endeavor involving lawyers.
“I am not expecting this (GoFundMe) to raise the entire funds to buy the Ranch, but I am hoping to get at least a downpayment to secure the mortgage,” Lee wrote.
Ferguson said her uncle knew that the Ranch was in a life estate and could not be passed on to his heirs. She said Lee is pushing a false narrative that her father did something dishonorable by not giving the Ranch back.
“The drama on Facebook is unbelievable,” Ferguson said. “Lee was left in no doubt of our plans to take possession. He just keeps thinking that if he says things enough times that people are going to believe him. I don’t think Lee is living in the real world.”
Ferguson said they have documents over the years showing that her father offered to sell the property back to Jerry Lee on numerous occasions, but that Jerry Lee made it clear that the Ranch was payment for services her father rendered on his behalf over the years.
“They are saying that now that he is deceased, there is no danger of it being taken, so give it back,” Ferguson said. “I know for a fact that my Uncle Jerry knew about the arrangement with my dad. We have in excess of 50 documents between my dad, his attorneys, and uncle Jerry’s lawyers. My uncle Jerry insisted my dad deserved it for protecting him and it was his way of rewarding daddy. I’m not trying to be insensitive, but if he had wanted it back, he could have bought it back. And once there were other lawyers involved, my dad couldn’t give it back if he wanted to.”
Ferguson said the heirs remain fully committed to selling the Ranch. While they would not rule out selling the property to Lee, she said they want to sell it to someone who will do something with the property to keep Jerry Lee Lewis’s legacy alive and not just keep it as a private residence.
“I’m not saying that we would or wouldn’t sell to him,” Ferguson said. “We will take a lot of things into consideration - selling price is just one of the things. I know that keeping it a private home is personal, but it would be so nice to have something there that honored my uncle’s legacy. That will play into our decision. We can’t just make a decision based on sentimentality. If Lee does want to purchase the property, he can make an offer at the appropriate time through an attorney after we have vacant possession. That would be the time to ask for help, not now.
She points out that Lee has a house on Pleasant Hill Road which was gifted to him by his father.
In the meantime, Ferguson said Lee needs to vacate the property so they can do a proper assessment of the property and see what maintenance may need to be done in order to get it ready to sell.
She said they left no doubt that Lee had to be out and that they never said he could stay there until the property was sold.
“He was served with an order to vacate,” Ferguson said. “He has not vacated. After all the mean things that have been said, his lawyers sent our lawyers some papers asking can he please stay until the property is sold. Are you kidding? He has to go. At this point there is zero trust. He has done everything in his power to damage my dad’s name and to damage our credibility as sellers.”
Feguson said the $80,000 Lee is trying to raise has no significance or relevance to purchasing the property.
“The number is misleading and gives the impression that there have been discussions regarding purchase price, which have not taken place,” She said.
Ferguson said they need to have vacant possession so they can assess the property for any repairs that need to be made, which will be the responsibility of Jerry Lee’s estate to pay for.
“We have been advised that there will be some costly repairs that will have to be made,” Ferguson said. “Any property in a life estate has to be maintained to the standard it was when the trust was created. That’s the responsibility of the Jerry Lee Lewis estate.”
Ferguson said the heirs did not want to make any further statements, but were enraged when they found out about the GoFundMe account. She wants people to know that they have not given Lee permission to stay at the Ranch nor have they agreed to sell it to him.
“This is a direct response to the fact that he is using us to take advantage of people,” Ferguson said. “I would not have said any of this, but I do not like the idea of him taking advantage of people who are giving money under false pretenses. It isn’t right,”
Feguson said in a text message that while she had hoped Lee would be forced to move out sooner, they can at least now begin sending in people to look over the house to see what needs to be done and begin marketing the property.
“I was hoping for today, but that was unlikely,” Ferguson said. “But we can go to marketing it now because it will be enough to make potential buyers see that it won’t carry on indefinitely. It’s now finite which will help us get some momentum.”
